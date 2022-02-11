Clan Of Xymox announce four date 40th anniversary UK tour

Ooooh exciting news for Clan Of Xymox, Goth, Industrial and EBM music fans!

Today, Clan Of Xymox have announced that they have expanded their single UK London only concert date in celebration for their 40th anniversary to include a further trio of dates up and down the country. They posted “Finally we can say that we definitely will be coming to the U.K. We have all the dates here below. Yay!”

Covid had messed up their (and everyone else’s) previous concert dates and the last one was rescheduled to have taken place on 20th August 2022 at Islington Academy. But this solo appearance has been upgraded to a four date UK tour courtesy of Flag Promotions.

So now Clan Of Xymox will be playing live in the capital a week earlier than planned. Thus they will grace us with their presence on Saturday 13th August at Electrowerkz (which is located at 7 Torrens Street, London, EC1V 1NQ). It is apparently London’s longest-running alternative venue. It is a creative hub for the weird and the wonderful from live music, dance nights, art shows and performance art. It’s the perfect venue for the band. Special guests for the London show are TBC, but both Greenhaus and The InSect are confirmed as other supporting artists. Fans that have previously purchased tickets for the 20th August Islington show will have them honoured for the new date and location.

The other concert dates announced today are Ivory Blacks at 56 Oswald Street, Glasgow, G1 4PL (Thursday 11th August), Night People at 105 – 107 Princess Street, Manchester, M1 6DD (Friday 12th August) and the Exchange at 72 Old Market, Bristol, BS2 0EJ (Sunday 14th August).

Purchase your tickets for the 2022 Clan Of Xymox tour HERE.

Since their formation in their native Holland back in 1981, Clan Of Xymox’s music has been constantly changing, always challenging and often quite breathtaking. Some of us have always been of the opinion that XYMOX are something special. I know I have, as I can recall purchasing their ‘A Day’/’Stranger’ 12” vinyl back in 1985 and then venturing to watch their first ever concert in the UK, which took place at the Croydon Underground on 31st October 1985. It was a very memorable concert as I went with my friends Julie (RIP) and Barry and standing immediately behind us for the duration of the gig were the Cocteau Twins trio. They were there to check out their labelmates as they were at this period both signed to 4AS records.

For those that were wondering what my experience was like, well here’s the setlist from that night:

‘Intro’ (From ‘A Clockwork Orange’ film)

‘Intro (Stranger)’

‘A Day’

‘7th Time’

‘Equal Ways’

‘Muscoviet Musquito’

‘Stumble And Fall’

‘Move The Glass’

‘No Human Can Drown’

‘Louise’

‘Cry In The Wind’

‘Stranger’

Clan Of Xymox are a band fired by electronic music, but determined, always, to make something that is very much their own. They are unique. They have during the years released many hit and cult albums since their signing with 4AD (UK). They later signed to Universal Music (USA) and now Trisol (EU) and Metropolis Records (USA).

A steady flow of critically acclaimed albums have been released such as: ‘Creatures’ (1999), ‘Notes Of The Underground’ (2001), ‘Farewell’ (2003), ‘Breaking Point’ (2006), ‘In Love We Trust’ (2009), ‘Darkest Hour’ (2011), ‘Matters Of Mind, Body And Soul’ (2014) which was another timeless, deeply emotional Gothic record.

In 2017, the highly acclaimed ‘Days Of Black’ album was released of which most said that Clan Of Xymox have reached a new, perhaps even their highest peak!

So far, the band have released 18 studio albums and are showing no sign of letting up. The last album ‘Limbo’ came out last year and that followed on from the 2020 ‘Spider On The Wall’ platter.

Clan Of Xymox live are:

Ronny Moorings – vox, guitar, melodica,

Mojca Zugna – bass.

Mario Usai – guitar / bass.

Sean Goebel – keys , backing vox.

Daniel Hoffmann – FX & Sequencer.

Live sound mixing by Sebastian Ludwig & Damon Fries.

Ronny Moorings is the founding member and mastermind of Clan Of Xymox. He writes and records all his songs in his own studio “The Torture Chamber”.

