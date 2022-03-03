120 more artists announced for The Great Escape

The Great Escape today announces 120 more artists to play this year’s Brighton festival, featuring some of the most exciting names in new music, including Alfie Templeman, Blackhaine, Chrissi, MUNA, spill tab, STONE, Bru-C, Casisdead, Kid Kapichi, Lido Pimienta, and many more. Joining an epic line-up featuring hundreds of must-see acts, The Great Escape have also revealed the festival’s daily highlights, sharing their top picks to help festival goers navigate their way through three days packed full of live performances and the hottest new talent.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2022 festival season, playing host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry led TGE conference, from 12-14 May 2022 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £75 and are on sale HERE.

2022’s daily highlights include some of the most exciting talent on the line-up, including Reading rockers The Amazons, Gen Z grunge pop singer Baby Queen, US queer hyperpop artist Rebecca Black, post-punk Leeds success story Yard Act, Irish rapper Malaki, and post-punk poet Sinead O’Brien, alongside many more featured in today’s latest artist update.

ALT / INDIE

AILBHE REDDY | AJIMAL | ALFIE TEMPLEMAN | BINBAG WISDOM | CHARLIE HICKEY | DORA JAR | DOUGLAS DARE | EKKSTACY | FEVER | FLORENCE ARMAN | FLOWERKID | FREDDIE LEWIS | GABE COULTER | GHOULJABOY | HIGHSCHOOL | JONATHAN BREE | KAI BOSCH | LAUNDROMAT | LAUNDRY DAY | LAURAN HIBBERD | LOUIS DUNFORD | MANTA | MOA MOA | MORK | NAIMA BOCK | RATS | SAM AKPRO | SARPA SALPA | SE SO NEON | STELLA DONNELLY | THE GARRYS | THE WILD THINGS | THUMPER | TYNE-JAMES ORGAN | WATER FROM YOUR EYES | YOURS TRULY

The Great Escape is set to welcome a whole host of upcoming indie and alternative talent, with the addition of indie wunderkind, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer Alfie Templeman, Irish singer-songwriter Ailbe Reddy, doctor by day, musician by night Ajimal, sarcastic indie-pop from Isle of Wight singer Lauran Hibberd, South London five-piece moa moa, Australian musician Stella Donnelly, sister surf trio The Garrys, Melbourne goth-pop trio HighSchool, American pop rockers Laundry Day, plus many more.

GRIME / RAP / HIP-HOP

ABY COULIBALY | BLACKHAINE | BRU-C | CARTEL MADRAS | CASISDEAD | CRISTALE | FELIXTHE1ST | NINETEEN97

Further bolstering The Great Escape line-up are the hottest new artists in grime, rap and hip-hop, such as the confessional rapper Aby Coulibaly, the gritty, visceral, yet fresh rapper hailing from the north-west of England Blackhaine, and the man behind the smash hit ‘Smile’, Bru-C. The line-up also includes Cartel Madras, the two sisters renowned for their impactful live shows, CASisDead, Cristale, FelixThe1st, and nineteen97.

JAZZ / R&B / SOUL

BAD WITH PHONES | BINA. | CHRISSI | COLECTIVA | CRYSTAL MURRAY | DEBBIE | DENISE CHAILA | DESTA FRENCH | ELOISE | FLOWEROVLOVE | FL NEUSE | GEMINI AALIYAH | INDIA SHAN | INTERGALACTIC BRASSTRONAUTS | JAYWOOD | KAMAL. | LUCA MANNING | MILO CLARE | MORGAN MUNROE | NATALIE LINDI | NEWEN AFROBEAT | PHOENIX LAOUTARIS | PIP MILLETT | SAINTÉ | TAMERA | THE MAGIC | WESTFALIA

For fans of the jazzier, groove-led soulful sounds, The Great Escape 2022 line-up features the smooth, guitar-driven electronic beats of Bad With Phones, South-East London’s liquid flow of BINA., the frank open honesty of Chrissi, eclectic jazz fusion of COLECTIVA and Parisian soul from Crystal Murray. The festival will also showcase tender vocalist Debbie, Irish rapper Denise Chaila, Latin and R&B infusion artist Desta French, enchanting soulful pop from singer-songwriter Eloise, dreamy pop-R&B artist flowerovlove, atmospheric FL NEUSE, ethereal vocalist Gemini Aaliyah, smooth North-West London songstress India Shan, upbeat raw soul group Intergalactic Brasstronauts, psych-funk jazz singer songwriter JayWood, bedroom pop rising star Kamal. Scottish jazz singer Luca Manning, the vibrant and soulful Milo Clare, soaring R&B vocalist Morgan Munroe, atmospheric acoustic soul act Natalie Lindi, Chilean afro-funk troupe Newen Afrobeat, velvet vocalist Phoenix Laoutaris, delicate and melodic hit-maker Pip Millett, laid-back jazz-rap fusionist Saintè, grooving Neo-Soul afro-swing delight Tamera, freshly founded The Magic and Italian jazz band Westfalia also join the line-up.

POP / DANCE

BLU DETIGER | CONRAD | JESSIA | JULY JONES | LIDO PIMIENTA | LYZZA | ME REX | MOONCHILD SANELLY | MUNA | NAMASENDA | OSKA | PORIJ | PYRA | RENAO | SPILL TAB | WILLOW KAYNE

Pop and dance artists joining the line-up are the electronic pop group behind the hugely popular Silk Chiffon MUNA, TikTok sensation Blu DeTiger, the menacingly powerful Manchester-born CONRAD, Canadian singer-songwriter JESSIA, the forward-thinking, razor-sharp powerhouse July Jones, Brazilian-born producer/vocalist taking over the experimental dance scene LYZZA, alongside ME REX, Moonchild, Sanelly, Namasenda, OSKA, Porij, Pyra, Rena, spill tab, and genre-blurring pop provocateur Willow Kayne, who won the Rising Star award at the Ivor Novello in 2021.

PUNK / ROCK / METAL

ALIENBLAZE | ARXX | BICURIOUS | BILLY NOMATES | BOB VYLAN | CASSYETTE | CRASHFACE | DEFECTS | FIXATION | KELSY KARTER | KID KAPICHI | LIL MARIKO | MEDICINE CABINET | NUHA RUBY RA | OPUS KINK | PEAKS! | STONE | TAIPEI HOUSTON | THE NU | WITCH FEVER | PIST IDIOTS

The Great Escape have also announced even more punk, rock and metal acts with invigorating badass emo AlienBlaze, gal pal Brighton duo ARXX, fierce femme metal singer-songwriter Cassyette, mosh-pit carving experimental Anglo-French pairing Bicurious, post-punk artist Billy Nomates, UK-punk grime twosome Bob Vylan, stomping and explosive CRASHFACE, metalcore newcomers Defects, atmospheric heavy stadium rockers Fixation and gritty rock’n’roll rising star Kelsy Karter. Hastings stalwarts Kid Kapichi, meme hyper metal-pop star Lil Mariko, polyrhythmic power pop band Medicine Cabinet, avant-punk queen Nuha Ruby Ra, filth-funk Brighton punk jazz act Opus Kink, fuzzy alt-rock duo PEAKS!, spoken-word Scouse outfit STONE, Australian punk rockers Pist Idiots, garage-rock UK debutants Taipei Houston, Birmingham electronic act The Nu and noise-punk Witch Fever complete the line-up.

FOLK / AMERICANA / COUNTRY

ALICIA EDELWEISS | CMAT | SAMANTHA CRAIN | BUFFALO NICHOLS | THE MARY WALLOPERS | WILD RIVERS | JAMES RILEY AND THE ROOFTOP ASSEMBLY

Further exciting additions to The Great Escape 2022 line-up include Austro-British folk singer Alicia Edelweiss, the widely acclaimed Oklahoma-born folk singer Samantha Crain, Dublin’s CMAT, American blues singer Buffalo Nichols, brothers and friends trio The Mary Wallopers, Canadian folk trio Wild Rivers, and the London based, Nashville inspired James Riley and the Rooftop Assembly, who are behind Tottenham’s ‘The Rooftop Sessions’.

ELECTRONIC / AMBIENT

ALICE IVY | ALISSIC | BRATŘI | HATIS NOIT | PENGUIN CAFÉ | TORUS

The Great Escape is excited to announce the inclusion of some of the most exciting new acts in the electronic and ambient scene, including the ARIA-nominated Australia producer Alice Ivy, Brazilian newcomer Alissic, Czech electronic duo Bratři, Japanese singer Hatis Noit, the folk, jazz, pop, and chamber music inspired instrumentalists Penguin Café, and the young Dutch producer Torus.

