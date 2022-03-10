It will be a real shame to miss the Lambrini Girls

We at Brighton & Hove News have been very fortunate to have witnessed several recent live concert performances by Brighton’s Lambrini Girls and they have never failed to deliver!

We last caught up with them last month at the ‘Loud Women’ event in St. Leonards-on-Sea. The reviewer left his great dog with his other half at home and jumped into his station wagon and headed off for what some may have called a tasteless lampoon of other bands on the scene, but our reviewer was totally aware that he was going to get a concrete performance from Phoebe Lunny (vocals, guitar), Lilly Ava-Adore (bass, vocals) and Catt Jack -drums. You can read his report of that night HERE.

The Lambrini Girls have now announced a home town gig at The Prince Albert in Brighton on Thursday 17th March 2022 and doors will swing open at 8pm. It will be a real shame if you were to miss them as they will be up on stage first, as they will be supporting a mysterious south London quintet going by the name of Almost Seamus, who I hear played a couple of blinding gigs in Brixton last month in support of their forthcoming third album.

There are several gigs going down in Brighton on 17th March, but many in the know will tell you that this sure is the hottest ticket in town that night. You can purchase your tickets HERE or HERE before they all sell out!