BREAKING NEWS

Conservatives select Lynda Hyde as Rottingdean Coastal by-election candidate

Posted On 14 Mar 2022 at 12:46 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Lynda Hyde

The Conservatives have selected former councillor Lynda Hyde to stand in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election after Councillor Joe Miller announced his resignation today (Monday 14 March).

The by-election – for one of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council – is expected to be held on Thursday 5 May

Lynda Hyde, 74, lives in Rottingdean and represented the ward for 20 years until her retirement at the local elections in 2019.

She was first elected in 1999 and served as the mayor of Brighton and Hove for a year after a spell as chair of the council’s Planning Committee.

Brighton Kemptown Conservative Association announced the selection today after Councillor Miller, 27, said that he was stepping down to get married and focus on his business.

Ms Hyde said that her priorities would be giving local residents a strong voice on planning issues in the ward and tackling litter by securing more bins for the Undercliff Walk and at Beacon Hill.

She said: “If elected, I intend to be a strong, experienced voice that can deliver results for residents across the ward and available and open to meet residents and keep them informed.

“Having been a resident of Rottingdean for 35 years and a past councillor for 20, I know first-hand the challenges our area faces from the council and how to resolve these challenges at the council’s powerful committees.

“Residents in particular are frustrated with recent planning decisions of the council.

“With many years’ past experience on the Planning Committee and a track record of success standing up for residents on planning, this is something I will look to address.

“The ward has also become overrun with litter in many places and I will make it a priority to push for more bins on the Undercliff Walk and securing bigger dog waste bins for Beacon Hill.

“I have never been shy in speaking up for residents, which under the current council is needed now more than ever.”

Joe Miller

James Noble, who chairs the Brighton Kemptown Conservative Association, said that Ms Hyde was the ideal candidate to fill the vacancy in Rottingdean Coastal ward and would be able to hit the ground running from day one.

Dr Noble said: “Lynda is hugely experienced, a wise head and someone who is not afraid to stand up for residents.

“She knows the ins and outs of Brighton and Hove City Council like the back of her hand, having been elected close to the beginning of when the unitary authority was formed.

“(She) knows how to effect change and get the big things done for residents. Lynda was unanimously endorsed to run in the by-election by our members

“Lynda has a great track record of success from her time as a councillor and would be a strong addition to the Conservative team as it seeks to provide opposition and scrutiny for the city to the policies of the Green-Labour coalition.

“We will be campaigning strongly for Lynda’s election at the upcoming by-election and putting forward our positive Conservative plans for Rottingdean Coastal.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Mayor baffled by repeated references to mediaeval terrorists at Brighton council meeting

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

You Can Adopt

Posted On11 Oct 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com