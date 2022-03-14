Conservatives select Lynda Hyde as Rottingdean Coastal by-election candidate

The Conservatives have selected former councillor Lynda Hyde to stand in the Rottingdean Coastal by-election after Councillor Joe Miller announced his resignation today (Monday 14 March).

The by-election – for one of the 54 seats on Brighton and Hove City Council – is expected to be held on Thursday 5 May

Lynda Hyde, 74, lives in Rottingdean and represented the ward for 20 years until her retirement at the local elections in 2019.

She was first elected in 1999 and served as the mayor of Brighton and Hove for a year after a spell as chair of the council’s Planning Committee.

Brighton Kemptown Conservative Association announced the selection today after Councillor Miller, 27, said that he was stepping down to get married and focus on his business.

Ms Hyde said that her priorities would be giving local residents a strong voice on planning issues in the ward and tackling litter by securing more bins for the Undercliff Walk and at Beacon Hill.

She said: “If elected, I intend to be a strong, experienced voice that can deliver results for residents across the ward and available and open to meet residents and keep them informed.

“Having been a resident of Rottingdean for 35 years and a past councillor for 20, I know first-hand the challenges our area faces from the council and how to resolve these challenges at the council’s powerful committees.

“Residents in particular are frustrated with recent planning decisions of the council.

“With many years’ past experience on the Planning Committee and a track record of success standing up for residents on planning, this is something I will look to address.

“The ward has also become overrun with litter in many places and I will make it a priority to push for more bins on the Undercliff Walk and securing bigger dog waste bins for Beacon Hill.

“I have never been shy in speaking up for residents, which under the current council is needed now more than ever.”

James Noble, who chairs the Brighton Kemptown Conservative Association, said that Ms Hyde was the ideal candidate to fill the vacancy in Rottingdean Coastal ward and would be able to hit the ground running from day one.

Dr Noble said: “Lynda is hugely experienced, a wise head and someone who is not afraid to stand up for residents.

“She knows the ins and outs of Brighton and Hove City Council like the back of her hand, having been elected close to the beginning of when the unitary authority was formed.

“(She) knows how to effect change and get the big things done for residents. Lynda was unanimously endorsed to run in the by-election by our members

“Lynda has a great track record of success from her time as a councillor and would be a strong addition to the Conservative team as it seeks to provide opposition and scrutiny for the city to the policies of the Green-Labour coalition.

“We will be campaigning strongly for Lynda’s election at the upcoming by-election and putting forward our positive Conservative plans for Rottingdean Coastal.”