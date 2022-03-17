BREAKING NEWS

Man arrested for drug-driving over Portslade crash which left biker with serious head injuries

Posted On 17 Mar 2022 at 2:11 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The air ambulance landing in Vale Park. Picture by Iestyn Lloyd


A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving over a crash which left a motorcyclist with serious head injuries.

The crash happened just before 8.25am yesterday at the junction of the A259 Wellington Road and Church Road, Portslade.

Emergency services were called to a collision between a blue VW van and the 25-year-old Brighton man man riding a motorcycle.

The A259 was closed in the immediate vicinity for the incident to be attended to.

A 34-year-old man from Southwick was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence of drugs over the specified limit. After being interviewed he was released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The motorcyclist sustained serious head injuries.

Detective Sergeant Rob Baldwin of the Surrey & Sussex Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “If you were in the area at that time and saw anything of what happened, or if you have any dash camera footage, please contact us via collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk or by calling 101, quoting Operation Hadleigh.”

