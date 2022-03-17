Unique music event at Grade II* listed 13th-century Preston Old Church

Music duo Redbook (stylized as redbook) are hosting a show at the impressive Grade II* listed 13th-century Preston Old Church in Preston Park, Brighton this coming Friday 18th March. This forms part of their truly unique ‘Rural Tour’, which also takes in other centuries old buildings of historic interest.

Redbook are performing in unique spaces across the South of the England, and have teamed up with the Churches Conservative Trust, in order to do so. The duo have carefully rearranged their songs to be performed with a 3-piece Folk choir. It’s an all-original acoustic show with everything from soaring cappella arrangements, to gentle folk harmonies and intricate acoustic guitar playing.

Redbook have admirably planned and organised the tour themselves, which sees the five piece touring unit calling in at the unique Danny House in Hurstpierpoint this evening, a day prior to their Brighton performance.

From Preston Park in Brighton they will venture on to The Paddock in Upper Beeding and from there they will entertain music lovers in Canterbury, Cambridge, Guildford and Wallingford.

Watch the delightful music of Redbook on their YouTube page HERE.

Purchase your Redbook concert tickets HERE.

Find out more by visiting www.redbookofficial.com