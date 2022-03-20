Forget the pigeon (and the seagull) who can catch the Albion?

As those clubs currently below the Seagulls in the Premier League table pick up unlikely points, Albion fans are beginning to get a little concerned if 33 points will be enough to maintain top flight status this season.

Albion haven’t added to their points tally since beating Watford on February 12th.

It’s well documented they have lost six matches on the spin including four at home – they have not scored a goal at the Amex since January 18th 2022.

The two weeks respite they have been given as they are no longer in the FA Cup and the scheduled international break gives Graham Potters men ample time to prepare for seemingly already relegated and bottom of the league Norwich City.

However, a win for the Canaries at the Amex on the April 2nd could put them within just six points of safety.

This is a huge match for Albion and arguably the biggest match in Graham Potter’s career as a manager.

A win will almost certainly see the Seagulls over the line for another season. A draw would make them hard to catch, but a loss, which would be the SEVENTH in a row, and however unthinkable would make Seagulls vulnerable to shock late season battle against relegation- as Albion in their current form and confidence crisis unlikely to gain any further this season with Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham, Southampton, Wolves, Manchester United, Leeds and West Ham still to play the Seagulls.

As we will see the Premier League fixture computer really did calculate some six pointers back in June.

So of the teams below them who could realistically catch the Albion.

Newcastle still have Norwich and on the last day Burnley to play – both these matches are away from St James Park, but in their current form the Magpies could be expected to get a least four points from these two significant games. They also have to travel away to Tottenham and Manchester City – but with home fixtures against Wolves, Leicester, Palace, Arsenal and Liverpool the Geordies could realistically accumulate another 13 points and easily catch the Albion.

Alan Shearer mentioned on Match of the Day last week that Brentford realistically need another 3 points to be certain ( of avoiding relegation) good news for Albion fans as they would put the clubs level on points.

Brentford have still to travel to Leicester, Chelsea, Everton Manchester United and more significantly Watford. They are still to entertain at home West Ham, Tottenham, Southampton and on the last day Leeds. Brentford could pick up at least 5 more points and could also catch the Albion.

Leeds have had a recent resurgence under their new manager but have tricky home games against Southampton, Chelsea, ALBION, and Manchester City. It is however away from home they might prosper as than can likely pick points at Watford Crystal Palace, and Brentford on the last day – maybe adding as many as 9 more points to their total, they also have to travel to Arsenal . In terms of catching the Albion? Yes probably.

Everton will bemoan being in this position and beating Newcastle last week certainly gave them a lift. They still have to arrange games at home to Palace and crucially away to Watford. They also have still to travel to West Ham a six pointer at Burnley, also Liverpool and then Arsenal on the last day.

At home they entertain Manchester United, Leicester, Chelsea and Brentford. Everton will do well to acquire 7 more points so may not catch the Seagulls.

Watford along with Fulham and Norwich are the perennial yo-yoers of the Premier League and currently occupy the last relegation slot. They have been erratic under Roy Hodgson, but did manage to beat Southampton at St Mary’s. A big fixture to rearrange against Everton at home, in the Z Cars derby. But very tough and unforgiving fixtures away at Liverpool, Manchester City, Palace and on the last day, Chelsea.

Aside from Everton at home the Hornets welcome, Leeds, Brentford, Burnley and Leicester to Vicarage Road before the season is out. Some absolute relegation humdingers there, however Watford will be lucky to add another six points to their 22 so far so are unlikely to be troubling the Albion.

Burnley have had more cancellations than Brighton Pride recently, but only have one fixture, away to Aston Villa to arrange. In fact they still have to play Villa at home as well, along with Manchester City, another huge match for Everton at Turf Moor, Wolves, Southampton and finally Newcastle visit Burnley, whilst the Clarets go to Norwich, West Ham, Watford and Tottenham in a packed end to the season. Sean Dyche’s men could yet save themselves and could get as many as 13 points and potentially overhaul the Albion.

Dear old Norwich, amazingly not yet on 20 points and in March but by no means definite to be relegated. The Canaries best hope of three points is sadly in their next fixture away to Albion at the Amex. They have a match away at Leicester to rearrange and also face Burnley, Newcastle, West Ham and on the last day Tottenham at home. Away from Carrow Road they must also visit Manchester United and Wolves. If they break Albion hearts they could amass another five points taking them to 23 altogether, if they were able to grab draws at home to Burnley and Newcastle. But they too probably won’t catch the Albion.

As for the Seagulls unless they can score and more crucially stop conceding, 33 points is where they will stay. Fortunately, again, there will be three of four teams worse than the Albion. So after what will be 190 Premier League games they won’t have been caught.