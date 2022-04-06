Brighton actor Chris Ellison’s wife says he suffers from same condition as Bruce Willis

The wife of Brighton actor Chris Ellison said that he was suffering from the same condition that was affecting Hollywood star Bruce Willis.

Anita Ellison, 69, spoke out on Good Morning Britain on ITV, alongside husband Chris, 75, best known for playing DCI Frank Burnside in TV soap The Bill.

She spoke about his “lonely” journey with aphasia, shortly after Willis, 67, announced that he was suffering from the same condition.

Mr Ellison’s aphasia was diagnosed 18 months ago after a stroke. He has been left largely unable to speak although he can understand everything.

The Ellisons also gave an interview to the Sun on Sunday newspaper after Willis’s family said that the Die Hard star would step away from his acting career because the disorder was affecting his cognitive abilities.

Aphasia, which most commonly affects people over 65, can make it hard for people to talk, understand, read and write.

Some estimates suggest that one in three people are affected by the condition after a stroke.

The Ellisons appeared on Good Morning Britain from their home in Ovingdean.

Mrs Ellison said: “Mainly it’s been so lonely because Chris wouldn’t go out. He felt really embarrassed. He just grabbed my arm because he knew he couldn’t speak. He didn’t want people to see him like that.

“We’ve kind of been like hermits really. He’s the same intelligent man inside. It’s like coming out.

“I’ve been in a kind of mourning really. It’s taken a long time to come to terms with it. I have cried so much. I now feel a great sense of relief.”

Mrs Ellison said that she hoped, by sharing their story, they would raise awareness of the little-known condition.

She said: “I have seen a great change in Chris. At first, he didn’t want to go on TV or anyone to know. People still remember Chris when we go out. Now, hopefully people will understand.

“I wanted people to understand what aphasia is. When you can get it out there and educate people … it’s a new word, aphasia. Just be patient. I will always be there to answer for him.

“I just say, ‘Chris can understand you. He just can’t answer back.’”

Dr Hilary Jones told Good Morning Britain that he was “so glad” that the couple had spoken publicly about the condition.

And presenter Kate Garraway said that her husband Derek Draper had “a version of the condition” having suffered complications after contracting the coronavirus in 2020.

Mr Ellison, who suffered a stroke at his home, was a familiar face in the community in Hove when he lived in Wilbury Avenue.