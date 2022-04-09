Halftime with Hodges – Arsenal 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Albion lead Arsenal at the Emirates at half time. Enock Mwepu with brilliant support play and Leondro Trossard firing into the top corner just before the half hour mark.

Albion have actually been on top Mwepu, Marc Cucurella and Danny Welbeck combining well throughout the half.

Moses Caicedo had also looked impressive on his Premier League debut.

Before the break Lewis Dunk made a great block to deny Arsenal’s Emile Smith- Rowe.

Right on 45 minutes the Gunners appeared to have equalised as Gabriel headed home but his effort was ruled out after a lengthy VAR intervention.