Halftime with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Southampton 1

Posted On 24 Apr 2022 at 2:59 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion couldn’t have had a better start as after just two minutes Fraser Forster fumbled a Marc Cucurella cross and Danny Welbeck forced the ball home to put Albion into an early lead.

Southampton hit the post through Valantino Livramento and Che Adam’s almost scored from the rebound as the  all appeared to rebound off Robert Sanchez backside.

Neal Maupay had the ball in the net from a corner but was adjudged offside.

An innocuous looking  injury to Livramento delayed play for a while as he was unfortunately stretchered off – then seconds before half time Welbeck linked up with Leandro Trossard who fired a cross in which Mohammed Salisu turned into his own net under pressure from the aforementioned Welbeck.

In the five minutes of added time a James Ward- Prowse free kick eluded the Albion wall and Sanchez to half the deficit.

