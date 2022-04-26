25 years on the Seagulls soaring but how we miss the Goldstone

It was 25 years ago today that Liz Fleet played the last post in front of the run down South Stand as Brighton and Hove Albion ended their 95 year tenure at the Goldstone Ground in Old Shoreham Road (Newtown Road) Hove BN3 7PN.

A now famous one nil against Doncaster Rovers and that iconic Stuart Storer goal – which gave the Albion that chance to secure their Football League status, which, thankfully they took. Without the the win at home to Doncaster and the infamous draw against Hereford a week later, it is very doubtful the Premier League, Brighton & Hove Albion would be in existence now.

The Goldstone was such a welcoming yet run down almost ramshackle stadium. Set amongst the urban sprawl of central Hove, surrounded then, by huge Edwardian houses and mainly factories and car showrooms.

You could the see glow of the evening floodlights from Hangleton and that northern area of Hove around the Greyhound stadium and the well to do’s behind Hove Park and the rising gradient to Goldstone Valley. The lights often shone when the reserves playing, adding a surreal mystery of a dark maybe foggy evening – as to why the light were shining and what stars of the future were trying to make a good impression on the Goldstone pitch- some eventually got it Wright!

Many superstars trod the Goldstone turf; Bobby Charlton for Preston in the 70’s – Kevin Keegan for Newcastle in the 80’s. Paul Gascoigne and Gary Lineker in Graham Moseley’s testimonial in 1990 – a World Cup superstar Toto Schilachi for Italy B against England in 1989. Let’s not forget David Beckham on his debut for Manchester United in 1992, or those Albion greats, Peter Ward, Mark Lawrenson, Steve Foster and Tommy Cook. Kevin Davies who played at the Goldstone for Chesterfield in 1995 amazingly also played against Albion at Withdean for Southampton actually on September 11th 2001! Davies then played for Bolton at the Amex in 2012.

The last match remembered fondly by so many today, but all but forgotten by a majority of Hove dwellers that Saturday evening back in 1997. When the town didn’t seem to care for Brighton and Hove Albion as much as it does today.

Sometimes, should you walk down Poynings Drive or similar on a spring or early autumn evening and Sussex have match under the lights at Hove – just for second, if you are a touch disoriented, you might just to think to yourself, who are the reserves playing tonight I wonder.