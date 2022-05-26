Brighton and Hove mayor zooms out with thanks

The outgoing mayor of Brighton and Hove Alan Robins has bowed out after two years in the chains and robes of office.

Unusually, he served two terms as mayor, as Brighton and Hove City Council grappled with the coronavirus pandemic.

Councillor Robins himself grappled with chairing virtual meetings of the full council just as many others had to learn how to use online conferencing software such as Zoom and Teams.

During his time in office, he married the mayoress, his long-time partner Val Cawley, after 37 years together. They tied the knot in the Mayor’s Parlour at Brighton Town Hall.

But he lost his sister Mary, 70, to coronavirus last August and paid her an emotional tribute while also speaking warmly of another Mary – Conservative councillor Mary Mears – who served as his deputy for the past two years.

She had been due to take over as mayor today but was unable to become the first citizen of Brighton and Hove because of ill health.

Green councillor Lizzie Deane, who was elected mayor at Brighton Town Hall this afternoon (Thursday 26 May), echoed his sentiments, wishing Councillor Mears well, and promised to serve with humility.

One of the outgoing mayor’s colleagues, Labour councillor Carmen Appich, said: “Alan has been an outstanding mayor in exceptional times.”

Councillor Robins said: “Of all the names on these walls, I bet I am the only one who’s ever chaired a council meeting in his pyjama bottoms and slippers.

“I have chaired 17 full council meetings in the last two years, probably a record for recent times, not one of them with a full house in person.

“It’s been an odd couple of years and I thank you all for allowing me a second year and for the kindness and goodwill you have all shown me over that time.

“The last thing I want is for my entire mayoralty to be dominated and defined by covid and the covid restrictions.

“Over the course of two years we have found ample time to enjoy the role of mayor and, at times, being able to meet online has meant we have met more groups and individuals than we could have done in person.”

He thanked the Interfaith Contact Group for serving as mayor’s chaplains, in particular, the Reverend Martin Poole and Anthea Ballam, and for introducing him to groups of all faiths and none.

Councillor Robins said: “I would like to thank my five charities – the Fringe, Leo House at Home, the Sussex Heart Charity, Off The fence and Together Co – for sticking with me. My only regret is we haven’t been able to hold as many events as we hoped.

“One of the great joys, privilege and honours of being mayor is the wonderful people you meet.

“Everywhere you go there are people happy to see you, all who give their time so freely, most of the time with very little recognition – volunteers who in some cases have worked with their groups for more than 50 years – and without whose help the city just could not carry on.

As the first citizen of Brighton and Hove, the mayor gets to meet and greet all manner of people.

Councillor Robins had breakfast with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and joined Brighton crime writer Peter James for a fundraising event – as well as Nicky Weller, sister of the singer songwriter Paul Weller.

She was curating “This is the Modern World”, an exhibition of memorabilia of her brother’s career as the frontman of the Jam and the Style Council.

But the man who perhaps made the deepest impression was Mohamedou Ould Slahi when they met at an event at Brighton University.

The 51-year-old’s memoir, Guantanamo Diary, was turned into a film, the Mauritanian, starring Benedict Cumberbatch.

Before the meeting, Councillor Robins told Brighton and Hove News: “He was imprisoned in Guantanamo Bay for 14 years without trial and never really knew what he was accused of.

“He was tortured, beaten, waterboarded and even sexually assaulted.

“His release was ordered in 2010 but he didn’t get out until 2016.

“He was the most dignified and mild-mannered man I think I’ve ever come across. He bore almost no malice towards his captors. You couldn’t believe anyone could be so forgiving.”

The mayor wasn’t the only person to have been impressed by the writer and former prisoner. In May 2018, Mr Slahi’s former guard at Guantanamo, Steve Wood, travelled to Mauritania to meet him over Ramadan for what reporter described as a “remarkable reunion”.

At the mayor-making, Councillor Robins said: “I have so, so enjoyed my time as mayor but finally must say a few words about Councillor Mary Mears, who as you all know should have become mayor today but is too ill to take up the opportunity.

“I have a natural affinity with anyone called Mary. I had an aunty Mary, my dear sister Mary, who died during covid last year, my niece Rachel Mary and a great niece Mary – all strong, independent uncompromising women, all with hearts of gold, who would give you their last ha’penny if they thought you needed it.

“And I think Mary Mears falls into the same category. I know how much Mary was looking forward to becoming mayor. It would have been a great swansong for someone who has given so much to the civic life of the city. I ask you all to think of her and wish her a speedy and full recovery.

“The office of mayor is a truly worthwhile and fulfilling office. It represents all that is good about the city. It presents to people the very best of the council.

“I have nothing but admiration and praise for those who have been mayors in the past and wish all the very best to all who take on the role in the future.

“And to any of you who doubt this, I say, take the time to go to an event where the mayor is present and see how well people react to them.

“It is a great honour and privilege to feel that welcome and warmth and I thank you all again for giving me the opportunity.”