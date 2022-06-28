Brighton population rises 1.44% as number of pre-school children plummets



The number of people living in Brighton and Hove rose 1.44% from 2011 to 2021, the first batch of census data to be released shows.

In 2011, there were 273,369 people living in the city – 137,261 female and 136,108 male (a 50.2/49.8 split).

Last year on census day, there were 277,200 – 141,600 female and 135,600 male (a 51.1/48.9 split)

The 2021 data also shows a steep drop in the number of pre-school children living in the city, down 22% from 15,015 to 11,700.

There has also been a large increase in older age groups, most notably 45-59-year-olds increasing by 23% and 65-74-yr-olds by 21%.

Nationally, the overall population of England and Wales increased by 6.3% to 59.6 million.

The figures for younger children back up trends identified by Brighton and Hove City Council’s school planners, who are trying to work out how to slash school places across the city without closing any.

The number of households with at least one usual resident decreasing slightly from 121540 to 121400 – a decrease of 0.11%. The population density has risen from 3,310 to 3,346 people per square kilometre.

The ONS said: “Population change in certain areas may reflect how the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic affected people’s choice of usual residence on census day.

“These changes might have been temporary for some and more long-lasting for others.”

2021 2011 % change Aged 4 years and under 11,700 15,015 -22.08 Aged 5 to 9 years 13,000 13,291 -2.19 Aged 10 to 14 years 14,200 13,412 5.88 Aged 15 to 19 years 17,800 18,039 -1.32 Aged 20 to 24 years 28,000 28,129 -0.46 Aged 25 to 29 years 21,000 22,998 -8.69 Aged 30 to 44 years 59,200 65,653 -9.83 Aged 45 to 59 years 59,700 48,426 23.28 Aged 60 to 64 years 13,600 12,714 6.97 Aged 65 to 74 years 21,200 17,460 21.42 Aged 75 to 84 years 12,300 12,248 0.42 Aged 85 to 89 years 3,400 3,758 -9.53 Aged 90 years and over 2,200 2,226 -1.17 TOTAL 277,200* 273,369 1.44

The census takes place across the UK every 10 years and provides the most accurate estimate of all the people and households in the country.

Its results are used by a range of organisations including governments, councils and businesses, and underpins everything from the calculation of economic growth and unemployment to helping plan schools, health services and transport links.

Data from the 2021 census for England and Wales will be published in stages over the next two years, the ONS said.

Future releases will include figures on ethnicity, religion, the labour market, education and housing plus – for the first time – information on UK armed forces veterans, sexual orientation and gender identity.

The census was taken at a time when coronavirus restrictions were still in place across the UK, with people only allowed to leave their homes in England for recreation and exercise outdoors with their household or support bubble, or with one person outside their household, and the rule-of-six on outside gatherings not coming into place until the end of March.

*Figures are individually rounded to the nearest hundred. Figures may not add exactly due to this rounding.