Gigs announced for ‘Exhibition Of Memorabilia Of The Jam And The Style Council’

AGMP presents ‘This Is The Modern World’ is the largest ever exhibition of memorabilia from The Jam And The Style Council, plus talks, live concerts, film screenings and much more to be explored from 29th July – 29th August 2022 all under one roof in Valley Gardens, Brighton. A must-see exhibition for fans of The Jam, The Style Council and of course Paul Weller, music aficionados and those curious of the lifestyle.

Paul Weller fans will have the chance to get up close to his iconic Whaam guitar, read his school reports, hand-written lyrics, see the bands stage clothes which have been generously donated from the personal archives of Paul Weller, Bruce Foxton, Rick Buckler and the Weller family. Plus, a designated area for John Weller, Mick Talbot and Steve White from The Style Council and the collections of devoted Weller fans worldwide, all make up the content of this rare and mainly unseen show.

Celebrity advocates are already anticipating this collection, spanning two decades of Paul Weller’s career; Noel Gallagher, comments, “Iconic clothes, Iconic guitars, original lyrics that spoke for and about a generation … this shit mattered then and it still matters now.” Actor Martin Freeman added, “The Jam and The Style Council in one place? Yes please. I’ll be walking down the M23 if necessary” and Chrissie Hynde chimed in, “I’ll be driving slowly down the M23 to pick Martin Freeman up. I’ll sneak into any boys’ club that will try not to have me. Weller Rules!”.

The music, fashion, style, and timeless swagger created by Paul Weller still resonates today, Tim Burgess from Charlatans recalls, “The Jam were like the Big Bang of my musical universe. The Style Council were the soundtrack to my teenage years and Paul Weller has been an ever present in my list of favourite artists. I’ll be heading to the exhibition for sure”. Bobby Gillespie- Primal Scream recollects growing up with them, “As a working-class British teenager growing up in the 1970’s The Jam spoke to me and for me like no other band. Their mix of ultra-sharp Punk / Mod high energy attack and Paul Weller’s Street tough romantic poetry stole my heart. And… they never sold out”. And Pete Townsend from The Who went further, “The Jam were a very real manifestation of the kind of band I would have wanted to be in myself”.

The exhibition will take up residency in its spiritual home of Brighton in Valley Gardens with additional live concerts throughout the month. Highlights include Wilko Johnson & Nine Below Zero, The Selecter, Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam, Secret Affair, The Chords UK and The Style Councillors featuring very special guests, will be held at St Peter’s Church, beside Valley Gardens.

A screening of ‘Quadrophenia’ followed by a Q&A with cast-members Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash, Mark Wingett and Trevor Laird will take place on the August Bank Holiday weekend, plus talks, special appearances and book-signings from Rick Buckler, Mick Talbot and Steve White. Along with talks from Jam art designer Bill Smith (who created the archetypal spray-paint logo) and photographers Derek D’Souza, Martyn Goddard and video director Tim Pope.

Curator Nicky Weller commented, “When I was researching the items and material for the exhibition, I was often overwhelmed by the enthusiasm from fans from all walks of life with stories to share. As well as famous faces, who had many great memories or were influenced by my brother and his pals just playing music.It was an amazing family affair with me from running the fan club, my mum sorting out their suits for stage and my dad becoming their manager. I hope that this exhibition captures all the excitement from that time, the amazing scene and friendships forged around this and want to thank everyone who contributed”.

The exhibition will be designed in reference to albums, and events throughout a 15-year span of The Jam and The Style Council, through artworks and ephemera. And will feature exclusive images including from Martyn Goddard, Olly Ball, Peter Anderson, Steve Rapport and Derek D’Souza, providing a unique and personal vision into the bands trailblazing life and the retrospect legacy they left on music, style, politics and culture.

Expect to wander through an Underground station to witness the band’s formative years in the ‘Stanley Road’, including Paul’s own school-books and archive family photos from the early years. Each part will reveal famous items from every year of the band’s career. Together with a mass of memorabilia and the band’s instruments, stage outfits, personal items from the jam and style council members, and classic pictures, this is a must for any music fan!

This month-long homage for Mod’s, fans of The Jam and The Style Council and lovers of UK culture, will have a modernist bar, a selection of street and locally sourced food and plenty of scooters to admire.

The most comprehensive exhibition about The Jam and The Style Council, This Is The Modern World is the ultimate exhibition off memorabilia for modernist, culture history and music lovers. Produced by AGMP and sponsored by Visit Brighton.

This Is The Modern World – 29th July – 29th August 2022, Valley Gardens, St Peter’s Place Brighton BN2 9QB

Exhibition open daily from 11-7pm. Evening entertainment and special events, food and drink only from 7pm-11pm.

Scroll down to see the line-up of special concerts and exclusive events.

29th July – The Selecter & Dakka Skanks

30th July – Wilko Johnson & Nine Below Zero

3rd August – Big Country

4th August – Gentleman’s Dub Club

5th August – Nick Heyward And The Lapels

6th August – The Rifles

10th August –Rick Buckler Q & A And Screening

12th August – The Dualers

13th August – London Calling play The Clash

17th August – Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam

18th August – Bruce Foxton’s From The Jam

19th August – Roy Ayers Ubiquity

20th August -The Style Councillors And Special Guests

24th August – Death Of Guitar Pop

25th August – The Style Council Q&A featuring Mick Talbot & Steve White & ‘Long Hot Summers’ screening with unseen footage.

26th August – Stone Foundation & special guest Steve White

28th August – “‘We Are The Mods’ all-dayer featuring Secret Affair, The Vapors, The Chords Uk, Squire + more.

29th August – A special screening of ‘Quadrophenia’ A Way Of Life film screening & followed by a Q&A with original cast-members Phil Daniels, Leslie Ash, Mark Wingett and Trevor Laird .