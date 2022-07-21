BREAKING NEWS

Synthpop band China Crisis making welcome return to Sussex

Posted On 21 Jul 2022
China Crisis are set to make a welcome return to Sussex

China Crisis fans should take note that the band will be playing live in Sussex this coming September. They will be entertaining punters at The Factory Live, which can be located at 9A Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX. The actual date for your diaries is Friday 2nd September. Purchase your tickets HERE.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team covered the popular duo’s previous Sussex concert which was on 12th January 2019 – Read our review HERE.

China Crisis were formed in 1979 in Kirkby, near Liverpool, Merseyside with a core of vocalist/keyboardist Gary Daly and guitarist Eddie Lundon. China Crisis were part of a wave of new Liverpool acts in the late 1970s and early 1980s, led by OMD and also including Echo and the Bunnymen, The Teardrop Explodes, A Flock of Seagulls and Frankie Goes to Hollywood.

German Doner Kebab

China Crisis Eddie Lundon (left) and Gary Daly (right) live at the Ropetackle Arts Centre, Shoreham-by-Sea 12.1.19 (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click pic to enlarge!)

I first became aware of them when I heard their debut single African & White which I snapped up on Virgin 12” and still have to this very day! It was a 1982 remix of their 7” 1981 release on Inevitable Records. I honestly don’t think that it sounds dated at all unlike many of the contemporary tunes of the time. The B-side of my 12” is fab too as it contains the totally dreamyRed Sails which transports me to a Mediterrean hot sunny beach with the sun on my face as I look out over the shimmering water and there gently bobbing up and down and glistening in the sun’s rays are yachts with red sails – ahhhhh magic, I want to be there right now!

China Crisis

China Crisis found major success in the UK with four Top 20 singles, Christian,Wishful Thinking, Black Man Ray andKing In A Catholic Style (Wake Up) and three Top 30 albumsDifficult Shapes & Passive Rhythms Some People Think It’s Fun to Entertain’, ‘Working with Fire and Steel – Possible Pop Songs Volume Two and Flaunt the Imperfection’. Back during that time I was fortunate to see them play at the Top Rank Suite in Brighton on Thursday 26th January 1984.

China Crisis concert ticket from 1984

China Crisis also secured some single and album hits across Australia, New Zealand, all over Europe and the Americas.

The current China Crisis lineup of Eddie Lundon (guitars/vocals) Gary Daly (vocals/synthesisers), Jack Hymers (keys) and Eric Animan (sax) will more than likely be performing their classics alongside tracks from their last albumAutumn In The Neighbourhood. Fans might like to also check out their forthcoming ‘Greatest Hits tour’ DVD as well, which is set to be dispatched on 22nd August – info HERE.

The latest China Crisis album ‘Autumn In The Neighbourhood’

More info on China Crisis HERE.

