6 new free entry shows announced as part of ‘Summer Series’

Some people are just in it for the buzz! There are certain people connected within the local Brighton music industry that do things for the genuine love of the music and the announcement today of the ‘Summer Series’ is a prime example of this.

Renown local record label and concert promoters Love Thy Neighbour have teamed up with The Hope & Ruin and are putting on no less than half a dozen free entry concerts during the month of August. Obviously the capacity of the building (located at 11-12 Queens Road, Brighton) is limited, so eager music fans are advised to secure their free entry tickets as soon as possible, by clicking on the relevant free ticket links to the shows of your choice shown below.

So let’s meet the bands and check out the dates……..

KIEFF + Flip Top Head – Monday 8th August 2022 – The Hope & Ruin (Downstairs Bar)

Where there is smoke, there is fire. And where there is KIEFF, there is jubilation. This four-piece is defined by its intriguing presence and their ability to raise eyebrows. Love for sonic onslaught, chaotic harmonies and the unusual appears to be the formula for creating mesmerising and boundless orchestrations. Pleasant, yet intriguing chaos often resides in catchy resolutions and the vocals are applied in the same fashion. KIEFF’s compositions are mind-breaking, but they will never leave you broken. When enough is enough, KIEFF embraces us with comforting and pleasant harmonies, creating an undeniably convincing listening experience. Listen HERE.

Tickets are FREE HERE.

Vanity Fairy + Pastil – Tuesday 9th August 2022 – The Hope & Ruin (Downstairs Bar)

Having supported Girl Ray, Let’s Eat Grandma, Audiobooks, Katy J Pearson and Insecure Men, so far, 2022 has been a bit of a whirlwind for divine disco diva – and recent Moshi Moshi signing -Vanity Fairy. Her debut EP, ‘Love From Above‘ lives in a space of pulsating four-on-the-floor rhythms, probing Moroder synths and ascendant sugar-sweet strings. Fairy, with her shimmering vocal falsetto (which has been compared to everyone from Kate Bush to Grimes to Barry Gibb) spins a nostalgia-laden world that plays with kitsch-pop tropes and revels in the hedonistic indulgences of classic disco. Listen HERE.

Tickets are FREE HERE.

Lazy Queen + Owners Club – Tuesday 16th August 2022 – The Hope & Ruin (Upstairs)

Lazy Queen entered the Norwegian music scene as a blast of fresh air, making the move from New York, where Colombian-Norwegian Henrik García Søberg founded the band. The Oslo-based outfit effortlessly blends harmonic and discordant elements together with an instinctive ear for melody into a playful, innovative and vibrant sound, which affixes both context and contrast to lyrics that often explore life’s more maladjusted corners. Like Clash Magazine puts it, “their penchant for bouncy, punk-infused electro-pop allows them to deliver poignancy with a sprinkle of sugar”. It’s immediate. It’s urgent. It impatiently demands your attention. Listen HERE.

Tickets are FREE HERE.

Platonica Erotica + Uncle The III Figure – Thursday 18th August 2022 – The Hope & Ruin (Downstairs Bar)

Having released across compilations and 2 ‘Prom’ singles on Slow Dance Records, Platonica Erotica accumulated a devout following amongst the London Underground scene, playing live at cult venues like The Windmill in Brixton and being invited to play at The 100 Club by Black Country, New Road, whose special edition mixtape she also contributed to. Her musical stomping-ground has also extended to playing gigs with Matt Maltese, Tiña, The Rhythm Method and Famous. Self-described as “the Greek god of singing karaoke to your crush (in your imagination)”, she lavishes listeners with cultural references whilst always spooning in a healthy dose of humour, name-dropping John Updike and Socrates. Her songwriting draws upon influences from Jonathan Richman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Peggy Lee, Lou Reed, and the adolescent drama of The Shangri-Las. Listen HERE.

Tickets are FREE HERE.

SUEP + B.Spanks – Tuesday 23rd August 2022 – The Hope & Ruin (Downstairs Bar)

Led by SuepLord (Porridge Radio, Garden Centre, The GN Band) and Brain Wastefield (UK top model), London based SUEP are now a fully formed band with the addition of GN (The GN Band, Joanna Gruesome, The Tubs), Freakin’ Deacon (PC World, Garden Centre), and T-Mr.9 (Head of Pastoral Care). Interweaving jangly hooks with a whirring, psychedelic haze, the band recently released their debut single ‘Domesticated Dream‘. Oozing a vibrant, quirky energy, a joyous clatter of percussion swirls alongside up-tempo electro-driven melodies and sweeping, honey-sweet vocals. A perfectly eclectic scintillating soundscape. Listen HERE.

Tickets are FREE HERE.

Party Dozen + Jungfrau – Wednesday 31st August 2022 – The Hope & Ruin (Upstairs)

Party Dozen are a duo from Sydney made up of Kirsty Tickle (saxophone) and Jonathan Boulet (percussion and sampler). Since forming in 2017, they have become renowned in Australia for their incendiary live shows, touring and playing with acts such as LIARS, Tropical F*ck Storm and Viagra Boys. Exactly what Party Dozen are is completely up to the listener. Doom. Jazz. Hardcore. Psychedelic. No-wave. Industrial. Although largely instrumental, their sets are punctuated by Kirsty’s unique “singing” style, screaming into the bell of her saxophone which itself goes through a bevy of effects pedals. Intensely independent in everything they do, the duo write, perform and record everything themselves. Listen HERE.

Tickets are FREE HERE.

