Sex offending soars as number of attacks tops 1,000 a month in Brighton and Hove alone

The number of sex offences committed in Brighton and Hove reached a record high in the year to the end of March, according to the Office for National Statistics.

The ONS said that Sussex Police recorded 1,233 sexual offences in Brighton and Hove in 2021-22 – up from 928 the year before and the highest number since records began in 2003.

The number of sexual offences reported to the force has more than quadrupled since 2003, when 252 cases were logged.

The latest increase – almost 33 per cent – was in keeping with the wider national trend, with the ONS suggesting that people have become more willing to report sexual offences.

Across England and Wales, 194,683 sexual offences were reported in 2021-22 – a 32 per cent increase on the year prior and also a record high.

Police also recorded a 15 per cent increase in stalking and harassment offences in the past year, with the number up from 630,000 to 720,000.

Of these, 2,743 were reported in Brighton and Hove – up almost 14 per cent from 2,409 in 2020-21.

Ruth Davison, chief executive of the domestic abuse charity Refuge, said: “We need system-wide reform to ensure that survivors are supported and believed when they make the brave choice to report the abuse they’ve experienced and the crimes committed against them.

“Without it, women will continue to lack confidence in the system and be less inclined from seeking the justice they deserve.”

The Home Office said that more victims coming forward was “encouraging” but admitted more must be done, adding: “The police and the Crown Prosecution Service must continue to raise the bar in handling such cases, so victims know they will be taken seriously and the criminals responsible are put behind bars.

“Through our Rape Review Action Plan, we are working to make sure the system works better.”

The number of reported rape offences across England and Wales has also reached a record high, topping 70,000 for the first time in 2021-22 – up 26 per cent from the year before.

Rape Crisis warned that the number of recorded rape offences did not tell the whole story as victims and survivors feared that they wouldn’t be believed or taken seriously. And they knew that they were “highly unlikely” ever to see someone charged.

Chief executive Jayne Butler said: “Victims and survivors are coming forward in increasing numbers to report the sexual offences they are experiencing – and the government have promised to act on this. That bravery deserves real and meaningful action in response.

“We need to see swift, sustained and ambitious action from both the government and justice agencies in response to these increased reporting figures.”

The National Police Chiefs’ Council said: “Rape is a devastating offence and we are committed to improving every aspect of how these life-changing crimes are dealt with.

“We remain positive about the progress that is being made but recognise there is still a long way to go so more victims come forward and report with confidence.”