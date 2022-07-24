Group of men sexually assault women on Brighton

A group of men sexually assaulted a number of women on the beach in Brighton, prompting Sussex Police to appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward.

The force said: “Detectives investigating a series of reported sexual assaults in Brighton are appealing for further victims and witnesses to come forward.

“At around 6pm on Tuesday (19 July), police received a third-party report of a group of men sexually assaulting and harassing women and girls on the beach.

“Officers attended and were informed of multiple reports made to lifeguards involving the same group. This included following and touching girls in the water.”

All the incidents were said to have happened on the stretch of beach between the Palace Pier and the lifeguard hut to the east. The reports ranged from 1pm to 5.30pm.

A 32-year-old man from Hayes, London, was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female. He has been released on conditional bail while inquiries continue.

Investigator Mark Taylor said: “These are concerning reports and we are urging anyone who was a victim to sexual, inappropriate or offensive behaviour on Brighton beach that day to come forward so we can establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“The area was very busy at that time and so we believe a number of people will have witnessed this behaviour. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please get in touch with us.

“We take reports of sexual assaults incredibly seriously and encourage people to report any incidents to us at the soonest possible opportunity so we can identify any offenders but also support and safeguard any victims.”

Anyone with information can contact police online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1051 of 19/07.