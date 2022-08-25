BREAKING NEWS

Albion ease through to next round of cup

Posted On 25 Aug 2022 at 2:42 am
By :
Comment: 0

Forest Green Rovers 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion went through to the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup as new striker Deniz Undav scored his first goal for the club

Further goals from Steve Alzate and an injury third from youngster Ewen Ferguson gave the Seagulls a comfortable victory.

Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso both also started for the Albion. Mitoma again looking very lively.

Jason Steele who kept a clean sheet,  wasn’t just a spectator and made some solid saves.

Albion have been drawn away to Arsenal in the 3rd round.

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com