Albion ease through to next round of cup

Forest Green Rovers 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion went through to the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup as new striker Deniz Undav scored his first goal for the club

Further goals from Steve Alzate and an injury third from youngster Ewen Ferguson gave the Seagulls a comfortable victory.

Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso both also started for the Albion. Mitoma again looking very lively.

Jason Steele who kept a clean sheet, wasn’t just a spectator and made some solid saves.

Albion have been drawn away to Arsenal in the 3rd round.