Albion face Arsenal after easing through to next round of cup

Forest Green Rovers 0 Brighton & Hove Albion 3

Albion went through to the 3rd round of the Carabao Cup as new striker Deniz Undav scored his first goal for the club.

Further goals from Steve Alzate and an injury-time third from youngster Evan Ferguson gave the Seagulls a comfortable victory.

Kaoru Mitoma and Julio Enciso both also started for the Albion. Mitoma again looked very lively.

Jason Steele, who kept a clean sheet, wasn’t just a spectator and made some solid saves.

A thousand Albion fans travelled to the Gloucestershire town of Nailsworth for the tie.

Brighton field eight teenagers, including 17-year-old Ferguson, with six players making their full debut.

Albion have been drawn away to Arsenal in the 3rd round.