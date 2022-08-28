Five things that have occurred in the 9,033 days since Brighton & Hove Albion rose from 92nd to 1st in English football

Yesterday afternoon (27 August) for four glorious minutes at least, the Albion led the Premier League. We take a quick look at things that have happened since they plummeted to the depths of the bottom of League Two back in 1996.

1) Of course since December 1996 when they played 23 place Darlington and lost 2-3 at home the Albion have played at four different stadiums. When they hit 92nd they had six and a half months left at the Goldstone. From 1997-99 they ensured the Priestfield Stadium at Gillingham finishing 91st and 16th in the two dreadful seasons there. Withdean was a better experience with three championship wins and players who became icons. But the Amex tenure has propelled the Albion to become one of Europe’s top clubs. Now an established Premier League team. Dick Knight’s tenacity, determination and ‘build it and they will come’ foresight must never be forgotten.

2) Albion have unearthed some superstars since 1996, back in the last days of the players were more superstitious than superstars. Whilst at Gillingham the Seagulls thought selling Paul Holsgrove for £100,000 after snapping up on free weeks earlier was the best business they had ever done. Since Neal was sold to Everton on Friday, Albion have received approximately £151,000,000 in transfer fees since Ben White was sold to Arsenal last August. The £100,000 received for Holsgrove May have gone some way to purchasing the legendary Bobby Zamora a couple of years later in 2000. Other players Albion have managed sign since 1996 included Glenn Murray, Vicente Rodriguez a Valancia legend and Spanish international. House hold names like Robbie Savage, Matthew Upson and Tomasz Kuszczak and of course former Manchester United and Arsenal legend and current Seagulls Danny Welbeck.

3) Albion won three League titles all at Withdean in 2001, 2002 and 2011. They narrowly missed out on becoming Football League champions in 2017 when goal keeper David Stockdale let a Jack Grealish daisy cutter under his body, as the stadium clock appeared to tick backwards in the last minute at Villa Park. Albion’s League 2 title at Withdean in May 2001 was the clubs first senior silverware for 37 years.

4) Brighton & Hove is also a completely different animal to what it was in 1996. Now a sometimes over expensive and occasionally pretentious conurbation. It is sometimes a surprise to find someone who was born and raised in the twin city and that still live in BN1 BN2 or BN3. However, the new generation have embraced the success of the Albion and the club regularly play to attendances exceeding 30,000 and most home matches are sold out. Back 1996 attendances of around four or five thousand was the norm at the Goldstone.

5) Albion have now not occupied the bottom two leagues of English football since 2011. The most successful league performance in the clubs 122 year history. Reaching the summit of world football even for a few minutes was a hugely significant moment for many Albion fans. The lows endured in the late 90’s and the doldrums of the mid noughties are for now distance memories. As is the constant fund raising and personal financial sacrifices the club asked, it not begged fans to make, not so so long should never be forgotten. As we go to Sunday’s Premier League matches Albion have DROPPED to third and will occupy the last champions league place if Tottenham beat Forest on Sunday. If you had told that to the Seagulls fans of 25 or so years ago , who had to endure the less successful Albion players and performances they may have taken your temperature!