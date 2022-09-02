Albion sign Scottish international Gilmour from Chelsea

Brighton & Hove Albion have signed Scottish midfielder Billy Gilmour from Chelsea for undisclosed terms.

The Scotland international has signed a four-year contract and is eligible to face Leicester City on Sunday.

Head coach Graham Potter said, “Billy arrives with a fantastic pedigree, having played in the Premier League and Champions League as well as for Scotland at last year’s Euros. He will complement our existing midfield options.

“That experience at quite a young age shows the strength of character he has and we’re really excited by his potential.

“Now it’s about allowing him the time to get used to a new environment and settling in to our club. We can’t wait to work with him.”

The 21-year-old came through the ranks with Rangers, before making the move to Chelsea in 2017.

He made his Premier League debut aged 18 as a substitute against Sheffield United in 2019, before making two appearances in the Champions League in 2020/21 as Thomas Tuchel’s team won Europe’s biggest competition. Billy was an unused substitute in the final.

He spent last season on loan with Norwich City, where he made 23 Premier League appearances.