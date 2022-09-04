Halftime with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leicester City 2

A scintillating first half with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring after just one minute after Solly March was bundled off the ball.

It was March who looked to have equalised a few minutes later when his far post header found the net from a tight angle. The goal stood and was awarded to Luke Thomas.

Albion went ahead after a surging run through the middle by Enock Mwepu saw him pass to Moises Caicedo who swept the ball home past Wales keeper Danny Ward in the Leicester goal.

But is was Patson Daka who found himself in a one on one with Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez who equalised after a mistake by Lewis Dunk.

Danny Welbeck had a chance after robbing Ward but the Albion striker lobbed the ball onto the roof of the net.

All to play for.