BREAKING NEWS

Halftime with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 2 Leicester City 2

Posted On 04 Sep 2022 at 2:58 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A scintillating first half with Kelechi Iheanacho scoring after just one minute after Solly March was bundled off the ball.

It was March who looked to have equalised a few minutes later when his far post header found the net from a tight angle. The goal stood and was awarded to Luke Thomas.

Albion went ahead after a surging run through the middle by Enock Mwepu saw him pass to Moises Caicedo who swept the ball home past Wales keeper Danny Ward in the Leicester goal.

But is was Patson Daka who found himself in a one on one with Seagulls keeper Robert Sanchez who equalised after a mistake by Lewis Dunk.

Danny Welbeck had a chance after robbing Ward but the Albion striker lobbed the ball onto the roof of the net.

All to play for.

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com