New pedestrian bridge opens on Lewes Road

A new pedestrian bridge over Lewes Road has opened connecting the two sides of the University of Brighton’s Moulsecoomb campus.

Lewes Road had to close for three days in January for the main sections of the bridge to be lowered in place.

Now, nine months later, it can finally be used by pedestrians.

The bridge includes a lift and steps on the Elm House side and leads to outside Mithras House (former business school) and the halls of residence.

The street level is below, accessible by slope or steps.

Part of the university’s Big Build Project, it also improves access for the Preston Barracks residential development.



Neil Heard-White, project manager of the Big Build Project, said: “We are delighted that our fully accessible pedestrian bridge across Lewes Road is now open, providing a fast, easy and safe route to everyone in the community.

“With the start of term approaching it is great timing to have the bridge operational, bringing together our transformed Moulsecoomb campus, where thousands of students and staff are now based.

“There are still some final bits of work to finish, but we hope to have these completed over the coming weeks.

“We would like to thank local people for their patience while we’ve carried out the Big Build, which is bringing a sense of renewal and excitement to the area.”