Fill in our survey and help make life better for the disabled

Brighton and Hove News wants to hear from people with disabilities and those who support and care for them as two new groups try to make their lives better.

We are sharing a survey to help understand what the public want as the new groups feed their views back to decision-makers at Brighton and Hove City Council.

The council is setting up a “disability panel” and a “reference group” to help the area – and council services – to become more accessible.

The disability panel and the wider reference group are made up of people with lived experience as well as people from organisations who support and care for the disabled.

We want to know what barriers you face, which policies work well and how things should change – and give you a chance to make your views known.

The panels are working with the council to produce an “Accessible City Strategy” including an action plan for change.

The strategy document will also contain an assessment of current accessibility issues in Brighton and Hove as well as ideas to improve accountability.

Your survey answers will be anonymised before being shared with the panel and the reference group to help them with their work.

The survey itself contains seven key questions and can be found here https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/679DM36.

It is available in alternative formats if required from felice@brightonandhovenews.org.