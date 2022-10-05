British-Japanese pop star Rina Sawayama set to play Brighton gig

British pop superstar Rina Sawayama will embark on her ‘Hold The Girl’ UK headline tour later this month, with a show at Brighton Dome on the 23rd October with support from Joesef and Tom Rasmussen. Tickets for the 10-date UK tour have been flying out of the door, with half of the concerts already sold out. There are (at time of publishing) still a few tickets available for the Brighton Dome concert – Purchase yours HERE.

Rina’s new thirteen track ‘Hold The Girl’ album showcases her precision-tuned songwriting and powerful vocals. It features previously released singles ‘This Hell’, which debuted with a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, along with ‘Catch Me In The Air’ and the title track ‘Hold The Girl’, which came with an Ali Kurr directed video and portrays Rina stuck in a time loop within the bounds of a 19th-century farmhouse until she finally breaks free. On 25th August, ‘Phantom’ was released as another single from the album and on 12th September, the final single from ‘Hold The Girl’, titled ‘Hurricanes’, was released.

‘Hold The Girl’ follows Rina’s critically acclaimed debut ‘SAWAYAMA’ and sees Rina once again juxtapose intimate storytelling with arena-sized songs creating another ambitious and original album to excite fans and critics alike. Written and recorded over the last year and a half, Rina teamed up with long-term collaborators Clarence Clarity and Lauren Aquilina as well as enlisting help from the likes of the legendary Paul Epworth (Adele, Florence & the Machine), Stuart Price (Dua Lipa, The Killers, Madonna) and Marcus Andersson (Demi Lovato, Ashnikko) for their magic touch. The album melds influences from across the pop spectrum and is a bold and honest statement of Rina’s personal evolution; coming to terms with her own past and the jubilation of turning to the future.

In 2020, Rina’s debut album ‘SAWAYAMA’ became one of the most critically acclaimed albums that year landing on over 50 album of the year lists, including the New York Times (No.2), The Guardian (No.3) and Rolling Stone (No.6).

Last year Elton John joined forces with Rina to release a special rendition of ‘Chosen Family’, a powerful and emotional ode to her LGBTQ+ family. Elsewhere Rina injected new life into Lady Gaga’s instant club classic ‘Free Woman’. Rina has also featured on the single ‘Beg for You’ by Charli XCX which was released on 27th January this year. 2023 will see Rina in her film acting debut as she stars in ‘John Wick 4’ alongside Keanu Reeves.

Check out the ‘Hold The Girl’ album HERE.