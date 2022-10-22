BREAKING NEWS

Halftime with Hodges – Manchester City 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Posted On 22 Oct 2022 at 3:59 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion are being undone by the magnificent Erling  Haaland.

His first goal was from a direct pass from goalkeeper Ederson.

Albion were at sixes at the back and Haaland almost brushed past Adam Webster and Rob Sanchez to guide the ball into an unguarded net.

Dunk then blocked well from a Rodri shot as Albion found themselves under the Josh.

Spacewords Brighton

Leandro Trossard had a half chance for Albion and Danny Welbeck  saw a flick header from a Trossard corner go just over the bar.

A foul by Lewis Dunk on Bernado Silva gave City a penalty after a lengthy VAR review.

After what seemed an age Haaland – who else! – dispatched his 17th (seventeenth) of the season to double City’s lead.

And the two teams went in at the break with the hosts two Haaland goals ahead.

GDK 2 for 1

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com