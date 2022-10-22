Halftime with Hodges – Manchester City 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 0

Albion are being undone by the magnificent Erling Haaland.

His first goal was from a direct pass from goalkeeper Ederson.

Albion were at sixes at the back and Haaland almost brushed past Adam Webster and Rob Sanchez to guide the ball into an unguarded net.

Dunk then blocked well from a Rodri shot as Albion found themselves under the Josh.

Leandro Trossard had a half chance for Albion and Danny Welbeck saw a flick header from a Trossard corner go just over the bar.

A foul by Lewis Dunk on Bernado Silva gave City a penalty after a lengthy VAR review.

After what seemed an age Haaland – who else! – dispatched his 17th (seventeenth) of the season to double City’s lead.

And the two teams went in at the break with the hosts two Haaland goals ahead.