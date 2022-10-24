Mac Allister commits for a further 3 years – as Albion get dumped with late NYE kick-off

Albion have announced that Argentine international Alexis Mac Allister has committed his long-term future to the club by agreeing a new contract until June 2025, with an additional one-year option for the club.

The 23-year-old , who is expected to be part of his country’s World Cup squad, signed his new deal earlier today.

Men’s first-team head coach Roberto De Zerbi said, “I’m very happy for Alexis and for the club. He is an important player for us, and it is very good he has signed this new long-term contract.

“I am looking forward to working more with him, helping him to improve, and to seeing him play at the World Cup next month.”

Alexis added, “We’ve been discussing a new contract for a few weeks, and I’m very happy it’s all agreed and signed.

“I am really happy here at Brighton. I’m grateful for the opportunity the club gave me to come to England and play in the Premier League, and it’s been an incredible journey.

“We have made great progress with Graham Potter, and I know there is more to make. I am now enjoying working with another top coach in Roberto De Zerbi and want to help the club to keep progressing.”

Alexis joined Albion from Argentinos Juniors in January 2019, immediately returning to the Buenos Aires club on loan.

A season-long loan the following season with Boca Juniors was cut short before the end of the 2020 winter transfer window and Alexis made his Albion debut in March 2020.

The popular midfielder excelled in the 2021/22 season, making 33 league appearances, scoring five goals, as well as laying on two assists.

He was first called-up by the Argentina national team in August 2019 and made his international debut as a second-half substitute in the 0-0 draw against Chile in Los Angeles. He has been a regular in the squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar next month.

Meanwhile, Albion will face Arsenal at 5:30pm on New Years Eve at the Amex. Meaning some fans won’t get back to Brighton Station or indeed London until just before Big Ben ends this unusual and for some upsetting year.