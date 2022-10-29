BREAKING NEWS

Halftime with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 3 Chelsea 0

SENSATIONAL

Every single Albion player is up for this encounter.

Albion had to shots cleared off the line the first 4 minutes both by Thiago Silva the first from a Leondro Trossard lob the second from a Pervis Estupinan half volley.

Trossard scored Albion’s opener assisted by Kaoru Mitoma, Trossard almost walked the ball past Kepa.

Albion went two up after Ruben Lofts-Cheeked shined an effort into the net from a Pascal Gross.

Solly March has terrorised form Albion full Marc Cucurella for the entire half.

Rob Sanchez on the Albion goal has made super saves from Kai Havertz and Mason Mount another save from Raheem Sterling at point blank range saw the Thomas Pulisic blast the rebound wide from close range.

A Mitoma cross saw Trevoh Chalobah slice into his own net to put the Seagulls 3-0 in front.

