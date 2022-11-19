Brighton baby’s death could not have been predicted, according to official review

A review of the death of an 18-month-old baby in supported housing in Brighton has found that “none of the professionals involved could have predicted the appalling nature of what happened”.

Asiah Kudi was found dead at Flat 3, Gochers Court, in Islingword Road, Brighton, on Wednesday 11 December 2019 when her mother, Verphy Kudi returned after six days away.

Verphy Kudi had travelled to London on Thursday 5 December to spend her 18th birthday with her boyfriend. She went to a gig the next night and then to Coventry for a party.

When the teenager returned home to her YMCA Downslink supported housing on the afternoon of Wednesday 11 December, her starving daughter had died.

More than two hours after Verphy Kudi arrived home, she called 999. An ambulance took Asiah to the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton. She was pronounced dead on arrival.

In August last year, Verphy Kudi, who became pregnant with Asiah at 15, was jailed for nine years for her manslaughter at Lewes Crown Court.

A month later, a coroner’s court was told that 20-month-old Asiah had endured “unimaginable suffering” before she died.

This week, a “local child safeguarding practice review” was published by the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Children Partnership which is run by Brighton and Hove City Council, NHS Sussex and Sussex Police. To read the report in full, click here.

The partnership’s independent chair and scrutineer Chris Robson, said: “Before the true circumstances were discovered during the criminal investigation, practitioners and family members believed Asiah’s mother to be a capable and loving parent.

“The review ultimately found that none of the professionals involved could have predicted the appalling nature of what happened.”

The council’s executive director of families, children and learning, Deb Austin, said: “A young life has been lost in awful circumstances.

“When a child or young person dies who are known to children’s services, people immediately want to know what led up to it, what happened and what else could be done to prevent something similar happening again in future.

“And this is exactly why we welcome the recommendations and findings of the independent child safeguarding practice review carried out by the Brighton and Hove Safeguarding Children’s Partnership.

“The review found that none of the professionals involved could have predicted that Asiah’s mother would leave her 20-month-old daughter ill and alone at home for six days.

“The review also highlights the high level of support and services that were being as provided to Asiah and her mother and identifies there was much good practice by practitioners.”

The report said: “Whilst there was much good practice by practitioners, this report identifies ways this could be improved, albeit these are unlikely to have altered most of the decisions made.”

The review contained 17 recommendations and Mr Robson said: “The purpose of the review is to learn lessons and make improvements to safeguarding for all children in the future – and we accept the report’s recommendations in full.

“Plans are being developed to take action on all the recommendations. Among the actions already taken are

A system of daily checks was brought in immediately at the accommodation where Asiah and her mother were placed.

The child of any young parent who has a social worker now has their own separate social worker focusing on their needs.

Every young parent placed in supported accommodation has their case regularly reviewed.

Children’s social care services have reviewed how risks to young parents and their children are assessed. As a result, protocols and guidance have changed.”

…

Ms Austin added: “Following the death of Asiah, we have strengthened our multi-agency assessments before making changes to a child’s plan and updated guidance on a child’s child having a social worker.

“We are also continuing to improve the process for housing and supported accommodation for children with children.

“Following the report, we will continue working with the children’s safeguarding partnership on all the findings and recommendations. We will all ensure that this learning is embedded in our practices to support people in similar circumstances.

“Social workers in Brighton and Hove do an incredible job and support a great deal of children and young people to have safe lives with potential and opportunity.

“The death of a child is a tragedy and is what every single person working with children and families strives to prevent from happening.

“Our thoughts today are on Asiah and her family and with all those affected by this tragic death.”

The council said: “The inquest into Asiah’s death will take place next year and we will be fully participating in that process. It wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further until that process is complete.”