Three flee empty-handed from attempted armed robbery after forcing their way into Brighton house

Three men – one of them reported to be armed – fled empty-handed after forcing their way into to a house in Brighton and attacking the occupant.

Sussex Police issued a public appeal for witnesses, security camera footage and information as part of an investigation into the incident in Saltdean at the weekend.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to an attempted robbery at a property in Saltdean.

“At approximately 6pm on Saturday (19 November), a man rang the doorbell of a house in Brambletyne Avenue posing as a delivery driver.

“When the door was answered, this man, along with two other men, forced entry into the house.

“One of the men, reportedly in possession of a firearm, demanded property from the homeowners.

“An occupant was then assaulted before the suspects left empty-handed in a vehicle, believed to be a light-coloured vehicle with roof bars.

“The man in possession of a suspected firearm was described as white, around 5ft 10in, of muscular build and in his late twenties to early thirties.

“He was wearing a sporty black hooded jumper with his hood up, dark trousers, black gloves, and dark sporty trainers.

“The second suspect was black, around 6ft 2in, of average build, and in his thirties.

“He was wearing a black sporty hooded jumper with his hood up, a high-vis jacket, dark trousers, and sporty trainers.

“The third suspect was white and was he wearing a light-coloured jacket.”

Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said: “We aware that there were other vehicles driving in Brambletyne Avenue between 5.30pm to 6.30pm so we are asking anyone who has any dash-cam footage to please come forward.

“We would also like to stress that this is an isolated incident and there is not believed to be any threat to the wider public.”

Sussex Police added: “Anyone with relevant footage or other information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 1006 of 19/11.

“Alternatively, you can report information anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”