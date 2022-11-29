BREAKING NEWS

Pet Shop Boys add Brighton date to ‘Dreamworld: The Great Hits Live’ tour

Posted On 29 Nov 2022 at 2:17 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Pet Shop Boys

The Pet Shop Boys (vocalist Neil Tennant and keyboardist Chris Lowe who formed in 1981) have announced a new 2023 UK date at the Brighton Centre on 26th June for their critically acclaimed tour, ‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’, with tickets available from this Thursday 1st December 2022 at 9am.

‘Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live’ tour is Pet Shop Boys’ first ever greatest hits tour and has seen them receive ecstatic reviews for the shows in the UK and across Europe.

Pet Shop Boys are coming to Brighton

Spacewords Brighton

As well as the success of the tour, Pet Shop Boys performed a rapturously received headline set this summer on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year’s 50th Anniversary of the event, co-headlined the Unity Tour of North America with New Order, and will headline Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations with a special Dreamworld show on New Year’s Eve 2022.

Three-time Brit Award winners and six-time Grammy nominees, Pet Shop Boys, will be playing at the Brighton Centre for the first time in over nine years, having last performed at the venue on 29th May 2014. Demand will be great for this new 26th June 2023 concert, especially as they have sold more than 50 million records worldwide, and were listed as the most successful duo in UK music history in the 1999 edition of ‘The Guinness Book of Records’, so it is advisable to snap up your tickets before they sell out!

The Brighton Centre will host the local concert

The 2023 European dates in full are:
13 June – Auditorium Parco della Musica Cavea, Rome, Italy
15 June – L’Olympia, Paris, France
17 June – OVO Arena Wembley, London
19 June – 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland
21 June – P&J Live, Aberdeen
23 June – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
24 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds
26 June – Brighton Centre
1 July – Lanxess Arena, Cologne, Germany
4 July – Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland
7 July – Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark
9 July – Scandinavium, Gothenburg, Sweden

Tickets for the new Brighton tour date are available from 9am Thursday 1st December and can be purchased HERE and HERE.

www.petshopboys.co.uk

Tour flyer

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com