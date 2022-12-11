Molly – “Celestial Shoegaze that reflects the cold beauty of the Austrian Alps”

Oh yes! We will be having some of that again please! We say “again” as back on 18th May 2017, the Brighton & Hove News Music Team attended The Great Escape new music festival and the very first live act we specifically set out to watch at that year’s event were Innsbruck based Austrian duo MOLLY.

Our review read as thus:

“MOLLY (12:00-12:30 Prince Albert). You might be surprised to learn that Molly is in fact a duo of young chaps from The Alps, who musically got together in a little basement in November 2014. I must say that this is shoegaze of the highest order. The drummer struck the drums one handed and played the Novation keyboard at the same time with his other hand. The guitarist ended the set by running another drumstick up and down the fretboard of the guitar. Surely this has to be the best music to ever come out of Innsbruck in Austria. Their set gave my head tingles of excitement, especially for their June 2016 single entitled ‘Sun Sun Sun’. I would truly love to see them play live again”.

It appears that my request has now been granted as the duo consisting of singer/guitarist Lars Andersson and his bandmate Phillip Dornauer on drums, are heading out on an extensive UK & European tour in support of their forthcoming new album, ‘Picturesque’ which is set to drop on 13th January 2023 and follows on from their 2019 ‘All That Ever Could Have Been’ debut long player.

The forthcoming ‘Picturesque’ album is said to replicate the feeling of a gloriously over-the-top blend of Slowdive and Sigur Rós, mixed with the single-mindedness of Daniel Johnston and the noisiness of Nirvana, it’s as bold and beautiful and every bit as ornate as the art that inspired it.

MOLLY are being brought to Brighton by local promoters Melting Vinyl who will be putting them on at The Hope & Ruin in Queens Road on Wednesday 8th February. You can purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

linktr.ee/mollypicturesque