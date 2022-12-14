LibraLibra to play headline gig at The Hope & Ruin for start of UK tour

This coming Spring will be an interesting time for Brighton genre-defying collective LibraLibra as they will be heading out across the UK on an 8-date headline tour, which will be kicking off in Brighton at The Hope & Ruin on Saturday 11th March, courtesy of Love Thy Neighbour promoters and label.

At the end of October, the trio consisting of Beth Cannon (vox), Joe Caple (drums) and Guy Jones (bass and keys), released their latest single ‘Frenemies’, which followed on from their March 2022 5-track EP titled ‘Modern MIllennial’.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team have witnessed them performing live on several occasions and it’s fair to say that the trio certainly give it their all and that Beth most certainly feels the music through her body and gesticulates with her hands as she feels it and then her voice simply explodes with energy. Boy does she have a powerful voice!

A chaotic postmodern Frankenstein, LibraLibra lives somewhere in the space between bubblegum pop, post-punk and industrial techno. From headlining the Brighton Dome to supporting Psychic TV at Heaven. A Pandora’s box first opened in 2018, LibraLibra continues eroding the stability of convention with each ambitious release.

While it may be impossible to pinpoint a genre onto LibraLibra it’s easy to feel the instant connection to this uncompromising creative vision that holds up a cracked mirror to the chaos of modern life.

LibraLibra tour dates:

11/03 Brighton The Hope & Ruin

15/03 Newport Le Pub

16/03 Leeds Oporto – Leeds

17/03 Manchester Night & Day Cafe

18/03 Newcastle Zerox

19/03 Glasgow The Hug and Pint

21/03 Birmingham The Sunflower Lounge

23/03 London The Shacklewell Arms

Purchase your LibraLibra Brighton concert tickets HERE or HERE.

linktr.ee/LibraLibramusic