Hospital car park fares hiked by 68%



Parking fares have been hiked by two thirds at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, with patients now having to pay at least £4.20.

The multi-storey car park by Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital is run by University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

The cost of a parking space for up to two hours saw a 68 percent increase from £2.50 to £4.20.

The trust says that the rise is to avoid commuters and visitors using their car parks as cheaper alternatives to other local ones.

Complaints are stacking up on social media with the move being described as “outrageous”.

Karen Geoghegan, Chief Financial Officer of the trust said: “We have recently realigned our car parking charges for patients at the Royal Sussex County Hospital to be in line with local council car park rates, as we are recommended to do.

“We try and keep the costs of car parking for patients as low as we can, and provide significant concessions for patients who are in hospital for a long period.

“And for specific groups – such as patients undergoing regular dialysis or cancer treatment – we ensure that their parking is free.”

Valerie Desborough said on Facebook: “This is outrageous especially as the car park is so dangerous.

“It has no markings and the spaces are way too narrow. Talk about pray on the infirm.”

Another commenter, Emma Cumbor said: “Try working there and parking.

“You can park at the racecourse on a muddy field and then get a minibus down.

“I don’t know how much it costs but I think it’s between 30 to 60 pounds and not everyone gets one. It’s quite hard to get a permit.”

An NHS car parking management policy recommends that NHS car parks near city or town centres may need to ensure their car parking charges are not lower than local car parks, otherwise commuters and visitors may be tempted to use their car parks as cheaper alternatives.

The trust says its prices are based on the council car park on Chapel Street, which saw a revamp of security measures and a 15 percent increase in charges earlier this year.

It says that the funds raised from the hospital car park help to maintain and improve it, with any additional money raised going back into frontline patient services.

For the pick up and drop off parking bays, there remains a 20 minute grace period after which charges will apply.

Concessions on parking fares are still available for cancer centre patients, patients who are in hospital for a long period and their relatives and carers.

Parking also remains free for specific patient groups such as those undergoing regular dialysis.

A new underground car park for the hospital is planned as part of the hospital’s £485 million makeover.

The new parking charges are:

0 to 2 hours £4.20

2 to 4 hours £8.40

4 to 6 hours £11.00

6 to 12 hours £11.00

12 to 24 hours £18.20

Over 24 hours £18.00 plus the appropriate tariff above for the excess time parked