Dead Kennedys to play Sussex gig

Formed in 1978, seminal San Francisco punk band the Dead Kennedys merged revolutionary politics with hardcore punk music and, in the process, became one of the defining hardcore bands. Often, they were more notable for their politics than their music, but that was part of their impact. The Kennedys were more inspired by British punk and the fiery, revolutionary-implied politics of the Sex Pistols than the artier tendencies of New York punk rockers. The Dead Kennedys became the most political and – to the eyes of many observers, including Christians and right-wing politicians – the most dangerous band in hardcore.

They last visited Brighton on 8th August 2019, when they played a blinder at the Concorde 2. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance that night – Read our review HERE.

Since that Brighton concert, their drummer and backing vocalist D.H. Peligro has sadly passed away at his Los Angeles home. Police reported that he died from trauma to the head, caused by an accidental fall. Back in 2013, he published his book ‘Dreadnaught: King of Afropunk’ which is a no-holds-barred memoir which chronicles Peligro from his pre-DK years growing up in a deprived St. Louis ghetto to San Francisco with Jello Biafra, East Bay Ray, and Klaus Flouride–from Los Angeles with the Chili Peppers through years of drug and alcohol abuse all over the world amidst a backdrop of some clearly defining periods of late twentieth century music history.

It is currently not clear who the Dead Kennedys drummer will be on the forthcoming UK & Ireland Spring 2023 12-date tour, but the remaining band members are currently guitarist East Bay Ray (1978–1986, 2001–present), bassist Klaus Flouride (1978–1986, 2001–2010, 2011–present) and lead vocalist Ron “Skip McSkipster” Greer (2008–present). Greer being the outfits fourth vocalist, after the infamous Jello Biafra (1978–1986), Brandon Cruz (2001–2003) and Jeff Penalty (2003–2008).

The Dead Kennedys were originally together from 1978 until 1986 and then got it back together in 2001 and have been on the go ever since. They dropped their debut album ‘Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables’ back in 1980, which contained a trio of fantastic tunes: ‘California Über Alles’, ‘Holiday In Cambodia’ and ‘Kill The Poor’. These are considered by many to be the band’s finest work, and all three tunes were played live at their 2019 Brighton concert, as well as other corkers ‘Let’s Lynch The Landlord’, ‘Too Drunk To F*ck’ and ‘Nazi Punks F*ck Off’.

Sadly, the band won’t be playing in Brighton on their forthcoming tour, but there is one Sussex concert. This is at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Wednesday 17th May 2023. You can purchase tickets via the venue’s website HERE or from the usual ticket agencies.

