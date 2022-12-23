BREAKING NEWS

Dead Kennedys to play Sussex gig

Posted On 23 Dec 2022 at 8:58 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Dead Kennedys set to return to Sussex (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Formed in 1978, seminal San Francisco punk band the Dead Kennedys merged revolutionary politics with hardcore punk music and, in the process, became one of the defining hardcore bands. Often, they were more notable for their politics than their music, but that was part of their impact. The Kennedys were more inspired by British punk and the fiery, revolutionary-implied politics of the Sex Pistols than the artier tendencies of New York punk rockers. The Dead Kennedys became the most political and – to the eyes of many observers, including Christians and right-wing politicians – the most dangerous band in hardcore.

Klaus Flouride of Dead Kennedys at Concorde 2, Brighton 08.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

They last visited Brighton on 8th August 2019, when they played a blinder at the Concorde 2. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance that night – Read our review HERE.

Spacewords Brighton

D.H. Peligro at the Concorde 2, Brighton 08.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

Since that Brighton concert, their drummer and backing vocalist D.H. Peligro has sadly passed away at his Los Angeles home. Police reported that he died from trauma to the head, caused by an accidental fall. Back in 2013, he published his book Dreadnaught: King of Afropunkwhich is a no-holds-barred memoir which chronicles Peligro from his pre-DK years growing up in a deprived St. Louis ghetto to San Francisco with Jello Biafra, East Bay Ray, and Klaus Flouride–from Los Angeles with the Chili Peppers through years of drug and alcohol abuse all over the world amidst a backdrop of some clearly defining periods of late twentieth century music history.

East Bay Ray of Dead Kennedys at Concorde 2, Brighton 08.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

It is currently not clear who the Dead Kennedys drummer will be on the forthcoming UK & Ireland Spring 2023 12-date tour, but the remaining band members are currently guitarist East Bay Ray (1978–1986, 2001–present), bassist Klaus Flouride (1978–1986, 2001–2010, 2011–present) and lead vocalist Ron “Skip McSkipster” Greer (2008–present). Greer being the outfits fourth vocalist, after the infamous Jello Biafra (1978–1986), Brandon Cruz (2001–2003) and Jeff Penalty (2003–2008).

xmas collections

Dead Kennedys at Concorde 2, Brighton 08.08.19 (pic Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus)

The Dead Kennedys were originally together from 1978 until 1986 and then got it back together in 2001 and have been on the go ever since. They dropped their debut album ‘Fresh Fruit For Rotting Vegetables’ back in 1980, which contained a trio of fantastic tunes: ‘California Über Alles’, ‘Holiday In Cambodia’ and ‘Kill The Poor’. These are considered by many to be the band’s finest work, and all three tunes were played live at their 2019 Brighton concert, as well as other corkers ‘Let’s Lynch The Landlord’, ‘Too Drunk To F*ck’ and ‘Nazi Punks F*ck Off’.

De La Warr Pavilion will be hosting the Sussex concert (pic Alex Lipinski)

Sadly, the band won’t be playing in Brighton on their forthcoming tour, but there is one Sussex concert. This is at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Wednesday 17th May 2023. You can purchase tickets via the venue’s website HERE or from the usual ticket agencies.

www.deadkennedys.com

Tour flyer

D.H. Peligro’s book

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com