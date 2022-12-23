From The Jam & Buzzcocks to play Sussex concert

On Saturday 29th April next year, From The Jam and Buzzcocks will be rockin’ on up at the iconic De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea as part of the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Jam’s final single ‘Beat Surrender’.

‘Beat Surrender’ was released on 22nd November 1982 and It became the band’s fourth and last No.1 hit in the UK Singles Chart. It stayed there for two weeks in December 1982.

This will be the second date on the tour that will be taking place in Sussex. The first was at the Brighton Centre on 3rd December. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team attended that night – Read our account of that night HERE.

From The Jam are led by Bruce Foxton (original bass player and songwriter with The Jam) and also includes Russell Hastings on lead vocals and acoustic guitars, Andy Fairclough on keys and Mike Randon on drums. Sadly Foxton was unwell for the Brighton concert, so hopefully those Jam fans wishing to see the great man in person will trek on over to Bexhill to catch him in action.

From The Jam will be performing a wide selection of songs made famous by The Jam. At the recent Brighton concert, a few of these included the following:

‘In The City’ (from 1977 ‘In The City’ album)

‘Start!’ (from 1980 ‘Sound Affects’ album)

‘Pretty Green’ (from 1980 ‘Sound Affects’ album)

‘Town Called Malice’ (from 1982 ‘The Gift’ album)

‘That’s Entertainment’ (from 1980 ‘Sound Affects’ album)

‘Down In The Tube Station At Midnight’ (from 1978 ‘All Mod Cons’ album)

‘The Eton Rifles’ (from 1979 ‘Setting Sons’ album)

‘Going Underground’ (from 1980 ‘Going Underground’ single that went straight in at No.1)

Very special guests on the tour are Punk Rock legends Buzzcocks who formed in 1976. Buzzcocks released a slew of successful singles such as ‘Ever Fallen in Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)’, ‘Harmony in my Head’, ‘What Do I Get?’, ‘Love You More’, ‘Everybody’s Happy Nowadays’ and more. They have recently released their new long player ‘Sonics In The Soul’, which you can purchase HERE.

The current Buzzcocks lineup features founder member Steve Diggle on guitar, vocals, as well as Danny Farrant on drums (2006–present), Chris Remington on bass (2008–present) and Mani Perazzoli on guitar (2019–present).

Tickets for the De La Warr concert are on sale now and you can purchase them from the venue’s website HERE or from the usual ticket agencies.

www.fromthejamofficial.com

www.buzzcocks.com