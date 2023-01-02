BREAKING NEWS

Suspect bomb blown up on beach by disposal experts

A suspected bomb was blown up on the beach in Brighton by bomb disposal experts yesterday afternoon (Sunday 1 January).

The area was closed off earlier after the suspicious object was reported to the police in the morning.

One witness, Derek Ward, who filmed the explosion said: “An old World War 2 bomb washed up on Brighton shore so they closed the area, buried it and detonated it.

“This is right outside the gym I go to. Pretty wild and fun to see.”

Sussex Police said: “Police are assisting the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team after suspected ordnance was found at Brighton beach today.

“We were called at about 10.30am and have set up a cordon as a precaution in Madeira Drive.

“Officers have thanked the public for their patience while this matter is resolved.”

The police did not appear to know the nature of the explosive device found on the beach but bomb disposal decided to destroy it where it was rather than move it.

