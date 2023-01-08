Brighton & Hove Albion drawn at home to Liverpool or Wolves in FA Cup
Albion will play the winners of the Wolves/Liverpool replay at the Amex in the FA Cup 4th round on the weekend of the 28- 3o January.
Albion have twice faced Liverpool at this stage – beating the reds 2-0 at the Goldstone in 1984 and losing at the Goldstone 2-3 in 1991 after drawing at Anfield 2-2 a few days before.
TV selection may be delayed until after Wolves and Liverpool replay next week.
Albion played Liverpool en route to Wembley in 1984 winning 1-2 at Anfield. Albion’s famous cup run celebrates its fortieth anniversary this May.
Albion take on Liverpool in the Premier League this Saturday 14 January at the Amex at 3pm.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.