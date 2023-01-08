BREAKING NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion drawn at home to Liverpool or Wolves in FA Cup

08 Jan 2023
Albion will play the winners of the Wolves/Liverpool replay at the Amex in the FA Cup 4th round on the weekend of the 28- 3o January.

Albion have twice faced Liverpool at this stage – beating the reds 2-0 at the Goldstone in 1984 and losing at the Goldstone 2-3  in 1991 after drawing at Anfield 2-2 a few days before.

TV selection may be delayed until after Wolves and Liverpool replay next week.

Albion played Liverpool en route to Wembley in 1984 winning 1-2 at Anfield. Albion’s  famous cup run celebrates its fortieth anniversary this May.

Albion take on Liverpool in the Premier League this Saturday 14 January at the Amex at 3pm.

