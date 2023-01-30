Brighton & Hove Albion announce Ayari signing as Caicedo speculation drags on

Amid all the speculation and controversy surrounding Moises Caicedo, Brighton and Hove Albion have confirmed the signing of Yasin Ayari from Swedish side AIK, on undisclosed terms, subject to international clearance.

The deal, announced this afternoon, is reported to be worth £5.25 million.

Arsenal made an improved bid of £70 million for Caicedo last night (Sunday 29 January), although the Albion board again turned down the bid.

Meanwhile the 19-year-old Sweden international has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract until June 2027.

Albion technical director David Weir said: “Yasin is a versatile and technical midfield player, who’s good on the ball and capable of playing across the midfield.

“He’s had an impressive spell in Sweden with AIK, and we are delighted to have completed his transfer and to be welcoming him to the club.

“He will need time to settle here and acclimatise to the Premier League, but we are really looking forward to working with him.”

Albion added: “Yasin made his AIK debut when he was 17, before having his breakthrough season with the Allsvenskan side last year, scoring four goals in 24 league appearances.

“Having progressed quickly through the Sweden youth teams, the midfielder made his senior debut earlier on this month, starting in a 2-0 friendly win over Finland.”