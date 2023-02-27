Craig David announces world-famous TS5 live show at Goring Castle, Worthing

It’s the South East’s can’t-miss, don’t-want-to-miss event of the summer. Craig David is bringing his world-famous TS5 live show from Miami to Worthing for one night only on Friday 8th September 2023.

It’s been many years since the town last played host to an outdoor concert on this scale so come and join us for an incredible night of music that’s been enjoyed across the globe and can now be experienced at Castle Goring as part of the new At The Castle open air concert series.

What is TS5?

TS5 started out as an exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig at his penthouse home in Miami. The set combines massive old skool anthems from R&B to Swing, Garage to Bashment, with the latest chart-topping House hits mixed in.

Craig is no stranger to DJ-ing, having started out working on the UK club circuit before finding success as a solo artist, selling more than 15 million albums, scoring 14 Top Ten hits and going multi-platinum in more than 20 countries. It’s his amazing ability to sing, MC and work the crowd, all while DJ-ing, that underpins the popularity of TS5.

You’ll be in good company

This summer, as well as coming to Worthing, TS5 will return to Ibiza Rocks for a fifth summer pool party residency and will be kicking off a new pool party residency in Marbella. It’s now a globally recognised party brand, having toured the world and visited locations in Australia, the US, Japan, Dubai, Bali, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Europe, entertaining more than 1.5 million clubbers.

Record-breaking popularity

After TS5’s initial success in Miami, Craig began posting exclusive sets on Soundcloud and gained thousands of listeners every week. This led to UK radio stations Capital and Kiss broadcasting the sets on Friday and Saturday nights, giving their audiences access to the exclusive TS5 parties playing live in Craig’s home across the Atlantic.

A five-date sell-out tour in Australia followed, with the country’s number one radio station, Kiss, also playing a TS5 set on Saturdays at 10pm. TS5 began being broadcast on Mai FM, the biggest Urban radio station in New Zealand, and Blast FM in Northern Ireland too.

In under a year, tickets to Craig’s TS5 live nights had become the most-sought after in the UK’s capital. Those for the first TS5 headline show at London’s Oslo Hackney in July 2015 and a second at Shapes Hackney in October 2015 sold out in minutes. By 2016, records were getting broken: tickets for TS5 at Koko in Camden sold out in less than ten minutes while 5000 tickets for the headline show at the prestigious Brixton Academy went in less than three minutes.

That summer, 25,000 packed out the Sonic Stage at Glastonbury, the largest crowd ever for that stage in the history of the landmark event. Craig returned the following year, bringing TS5 to more than 100,000 festival-goers when he played the world-famous Pyramid Stage. He also put on two sold-out O2 arena shows in 2017 and filled venues across in the US, including T5 in New York and the Roxy Theatre in LA, to capacity in 2018.

About Castle Goring:

An 18th Century Architectural Masterpiece – Castle Goring is a magnificent and unique 18th century building regarded as one of the most important houses architecturally in the country.

And now for the first time in its history, the farm behind Castle Goring will host a remarkable 5,500 capacity open-air live music concert series with high-profile artists including Craig David, with more to be announced soon.