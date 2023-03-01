The Amex is the ‘plaice’ to be as Albion draw league two Grimsby in FA Cup

Brighton & Hove Albion have one foot and four fish fingers in an FA Cup semi final as they have been drawn at home to league two Grimsby Town in the FA Cup Quarter finals.

Grimby haven’t played at this stage since 1939 and the two clubs haven’t meet since 2004.

The clubs haven’t met in the FA Cup for 93 years

The tie will take place over the weekend of the 18th and 19th of March.