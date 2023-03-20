The Pretenders to play Old Market in Hove for Great Escape

Monday 20th March 2023 – Today The Great Escape announce legendary rock band The Pretenders are set to perform at The Old Market in Hove for the 2023 festival, presented by The Independent.

Formed in 1978 and led by iconic vocalist Chrissie Hynde, the band remain one of the world’s most enduring and influential rock acts, and they will headline The Independent Stage as an exclusive set at this year’s festival on Friday 12th May 2023.

Access to the show will be via a festival wristband, subject to the venue’s capacity. Day tickets, Friday and Saturday tickets, and 3 day festival tickets are on sale now.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2023 festival season, playing host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, from 10-13 May 2023 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £40 for a day ticket, £105 for the weekend and are on sale HERE.

