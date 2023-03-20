BREAKING NEWS

The Pretenders to play The Old Market in Hove for The Great Escape

Posted On 20 Mar 2023 at 12:21 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders

Monday 20th March 2023 – Today The Great Escape announce legendary rock band The Pretenders are set to perform at The Old Market in Hove for the 2023 festival, presented by The Independent.

The Old Market will host The Pretenders concert (pic Nick Linazasoro)

Formed in 1978 and led by iconic vocalist Chrissie Hynde, the band remain one of the world’s most enduring and influential rock acts, and they will headline The Independent Stage as an exclusive set at this year’s festival on Friday 12th May 2023.

Pretender at Chalk, Brighton 9.2.23 (pic Robert Sutton)

Access to the show will be via a festival wristband, subject to the venue’s capacity. Day tickets, Friday and Saturday tickets, and 3 day festival tickets are on sale now.

The Great Escape, the festival for new music, will be kicking off the 2023 festival season, playing host to more than 450 up-and-coming artists and hotly tipped talent across 35+ walkable venues, alongside the music industry-led TGE conference, from 10-13 May 2023 in Brighton. Tickets for The Great Escape festival start from £40 for a day ticket, £105 for the weekend and are on sale HERE.

The current full list of acts appearing at this year’s Great Escape festival can be found in our recent article HERE

greatescapefestival.com

Festival flyer

 

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Richard Osman requests bus honour

Posted On13 Mar 2023

Council takes pair to court over striped beach hut-style trailer

Posted On10 Mar 2023

Hole lot of trouble for ewe before RSPCA frees sheep

Posted On18 Feb 2023

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com