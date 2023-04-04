There’s a new festival on the South Coast

The South Coast is to have a new summer alt-music event!

The inaugural ‘Seaview Festival’ has been organised by austerity records (stylized in lower case) and will be taking place on the South Lawns beach-side plaza of the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill-on-Sea on Saturday 8th July from 1pm until 10:30pm.

‘Seaview Festival’ will be featuring a day of live performances from iconic artists and acclaimed up-and-coming acts. Already confirmed are WARMDUSCHER, BC CAMPLIGHT, PALE BLUE EYES, AIRCOOLED, SNAYX and more.

In addition to this there will be established DJ’s, food vendors, boutique bars, local beers/ales and crate-digging at the ‘Music’s Not Dead‘ record store and more.

We understand that at least one more music act will be added next week, but in the meantime, we thought that we would give you the rundown on all those already announced, and so without further delay……Let’s meet them!

WARMDUSCHER

Strap yourself in as the London-based disco rock’n’rollers bring their explosive headline show to the first ever ‘Seaview Festival’. “Seductive, inescapable, overpowering, and you might need to take a shower afterwards” – Line of Best Fit. The band’s latest single ‘Love Strong’ is out now on Bella Union Records.

BC CAMPLIGHT

New Jersey-born singer/songwriter will be bringing his sunny indie pop to the seaside with his dark lyrical themes & tempestuous live show. Brian has long since been considered one of independent music’s most singular & inimitable artists. His 2020 release ‘Shortly After Takeoff’ was lauded a Five Star “Masterpiece” by The Guardian. BC Camplight releases what is rumoured to be his final and finest album via Bella Union on 12th May entitled ‘The Last Rotation Of Earth’.

AIRCOOLED

Local favourites that are fresh off a stint with indie rock legends Suede will be bringing their own brand of ‘guitar tainted machine rock’ to the sunny stage of ‘Seaview’. Aircooled are not only making waves across the South Coast but have scored regular plays on BBC Radio 6 and numerous high-profile supports in London. The debut album ‘St.Leopards’ sold out in a matter of weeks. Featuring members of Elastica, The Wedding Present and Piroshka. Get your disco-legs on, SUPERMOTODISCO!

PALE BLUE EYES

Pale Blue Eyes create a beguiling mixture of rhythmic post-punk and sophisticated pop with touchpoints that range from Krautrock to melodic synth pop. From their home base in Totnes, Devon, the trio employed a D.I.Y. approach, collaborating widely within their local creative community and building their own analog studio to record their terrific 2022 debut album, ‘Souvenirs’.

SNAYX

With an emphasis on big, alt-rock riffs and inspiration from the likes of Queens Of The Stone Age, The Prodigy and Slowthai, SNAYX take punk, grime, hip-hop, dance and mashes it all together. The band are breaking through at a time where socially-conscious, aggressive guitar music is making waves across the UK and beyond. The likes of Nova Twins, Bob Vylan and Kid Kapichi (all bands SNAYX have supported) are showing what DIY bands can really achieve. This could be one of the last times you witness this band live without them heading the top of the bill.

WINTER GARDENS

A staple in the austerity roster who played at ‘Rockaway Beach’ festival alongside OMD, Self Esteem & Billy Nomates. Winter Gardens take the listener on a genre-hopping journey through an eclectic ray of disparate sounds – cascading jangly guitar, arping synthesisers, elegant flowing keys, serene textures and a pulsing groove glued together with a tempestuous brooding energy. “a winning combination of ambition & beauty” – For the Rabbits

OFFICE FOR PERSONAL DEVELOPMENT

It’s been a year of unprecedented growth for the Bexhill-on-Sea startup, who conducted their very first team building event only earlier this year. In their race to secure market share, since then they have hosted a headline seminar at The Heavenly Social, motivated Truck Festival and been live session guests for John Kennedy on Radio X, having been his ‘Hot One’ and ‘Big One’. Other stand out spikes in productivity include; recruiting support from Craig Charles and Chris Hawkins at BBC Radio 6 Music, continued investment from BBC Introducing, as well as glowing written appraisals across the board.

JAMES ENDEACOTT (DJ SET)

Local legend & Soho Radio discslinger James Endeacott will be bringing his show to the sunny shores of Bexhill for a very special performance at Seaview. The musical auteur has worked with some of the finest rock ‘n’ roll bands of the last two decades, most famously A&Ring The Strokes and The Libertines at the height of their powers.

See you in July for one of the biggest seaside parties of the summer!

Purchase your tickets HERE or HERE.

Find out more about the ‘Seaview Festival’ organisers austerity records at www.austerityrecords.com