Henge announce UK tour dates and new album

Attention humans….Interplanetary ravers HENGE are coming to a town near you.

Announcing plans for an extensive UK tour this Autumn, the Cosmic Dross pioneers will be unleashing their momentous live show at 26 venues nationwide.

The tour announcement follows the release of HENGE’s new single ‘Get A Wriggle On’, with the band due to perform cuts from upcoming third album: ‘Alpha Test 4’ (26th May, Cosmic Dross Records) on this run.

With evening gigs, matinee performances, and after parties all confirmed on the route, catch HENGE between 22 September – 10th November at these destinations listed below. Dogshow will support at all dates.

HENGE – UK TOUR 2023 :

22/09 The Rockin Chair, Wrexham

23/09 Lost Horizon, Bristol (+ matinee)

24/09 The Cornish Bank, Falmouth

26/09 The Phoenix, Exeter

27/09 South Street, Reading

28/09 Electric Ballroom, London

29/09 Joiners, Southampton

30/09 Concorde 2, Brighton

05/10 Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury

06/10 Kanteena, Lancaster (+ afterparty)

07/10 Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek (+ matinee)

11/10 Hare and Hounds, Birmingham

12/10 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff

13/10 Esquires, Bedford

14/10 Club 85, Hitchin

18/10 St Stephen’s Church, Ipswich UK

19/10 02 Academy, Leicester

20/10 Cobalt, Newcastle

21/10 Brewery Arts, Kendal (+ matinee)

26/10 Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh

27/10 Stereo, Glasgow

01/11 Yellow Arch, Sheffield

02/11 The Crescent, York

03/11 The Brudenell, Leeds

04/11 Band on the Wall, Manchester (+ matinee)

10/11 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool

