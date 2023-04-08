Henge announce UK tour dates and new album
Attention humans….Interplanetary ravers HENGE are coming to a town near you.
Announcing plans for an extensive UK tour this Autumn, the Cosmic Dross pioneers will be unleashing their momentous live show at 26 venues nationwide.
The tour announcement follows the release of HENGE’s new single ‘Get A Wriggle On’, with the band due to perform cuts from upcoming third album: ‘Alpha Test 4’ (26th May, Cosmic Dross Records) on this run.
With evening gigs, matinee performances, and after parties all confirmed on the route, catch HENGE between 22 September – 10th November at these destinations listed below. Dogshow will support at all dates.
HENGE – UK TOUR 2023 :
22/09 The Rockin Chair, Wrexham
23/09 Lost Horizon, Bristol (+ matinee)
24/09 The Cornish Bank, Falmouth
26/09 The Phoenix, Exeter
27/09 South Street, Reading
28/09 Electric Ballroom, London
29/09 Joiners, Southampton
30/09 Concorde 2, Brighton
05/10 Gulbenkian Arts Centre, Canterbury
06/10 Kanteena, Lancaster (+ afterparty)
07/10 Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek (+ matinee)
11/10 Hare and Hounds, Birmingham
12/10 Clwb Ifor Bach, Cardiff
13/10 Esquires, Bedford
14/10 Club 85, Hitchin
18/10 St Stephen’s Church, Ipswich UK
19/10 02 Academy, Leicester
20/10 Cobalt, Newcastle
21/10 Brewery Arts, Kendal (+ matinee)
26/10 Voodoo Rooms, Edinburgh
27/10 Stereo, Glasgow
01/11 Yellow Arch, Sheffield
02/11 The Crescent, York
03/11 The Brudenell, Leeds
04/11 Band on the Wall, Manchester (+ matinee)
10/11 24 Kitchen Street, Liverpool
Tickets on sale now – HERE.
