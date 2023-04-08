Hidden Herd promoters announce May event lineup

‘Hidden Herd Presents‘ is Brighton’s monthly new music discovery night, spotlighting the most exciting emerging artists, ones-to-watch and hidden gems. For the month of May they have selected Febueder, Mylar, Terra Twin and Lily Lyons to perform live at The Hope & Ruin. The date for your diaries is Wednesday 3rd May – Purchase your tickets HERE.

Let’s meet the acts….

Febueder

Febueder are an avant-indie duo hailing from Ascot in Berkshire, comprised of vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kieran Godfrey and percussionist, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist Samuel Keysell. Their name (pronounced Fe-byou-der) is more than a made-up appellation, it’s the palette from which they present their emotionally deft songwriting and progressive approach to rhythm and melody. Since the band’s inception, their unique and eclectic take on indie rock, electronica, jazz and pop has earned acclaim from publications including NME, The Line of Best Fit, Wonderland, Indie Shuffle, CLASH, DIY and Record of the Day, and their 2020 debut album ‘Tomalin Has Etched In’ was named one of the best albums of the year by Earmilk. The band’s unconventional and yet completely irresistible songs have been streamed in the millions and they recently dropped their incredible sophomore album ‘Follow The Colonnade’ and embarked on a European tour.

Mylar

After releasing a string of 2000s-pop flavoured singles this year that have been backed by Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music and more, London art-pop outfit Mylar recently dropped their sophomore EP ‘Human Statues’ via the acclaimed London label Blue Flowers (Nilüfer Yanya, Westerman, Puma Blue, piglet). The EP ‘Human Statues’ was inspired by an incident after a gig in Portsmouth when someone asked the band “why are you all so tall, are you Dutch?” and is also a reference to living statues, characters in the songs who seem removed from society but are also seeking our attention. This new EP lands on the back of an exciting 2022 for the band, which saw them drop their excellent breakout single ‘Plastic Champ’ and release their debut EP (‘Elsewhere’) to praise from Notion, Clash, Brooklyn Vegan, The Independent, The Sunday Times, The Line of Best Fit and Disco Naïveté.

Terra Twin

Initially starting out as the New Zealand-based bedroom project of vocalist and Lord Of The Rings: Rings of Power star Maxim Baldry, Terra Twin came into fruition at the end of 2021 after friends and fellow musicians heard what Maxim had been writing. Now joined by Lewis Spear (guitar), Joel McConkey (bass) and Alex Wadstein (drums), the emerging London quartet have been showcasing their moody, cinematic and psych-tinged art-rock offerings at gigs around the capital, including a sold-out headline single launch at Servant Jazz Quarters. The band’s latest singles, ‘I’m Coming Up (Again)’ and ‘Nightshift’, have also received big praise from the likes of NME and Rolling Stone UK.

Lily Lyons

Lily Lyons is an exciting new singer-songwriter based in London, who was brought up on Latin American music, big band, soul and folk. Having showcased her unique music at Hampton Court Palace, Glastonbury Festival, Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club and many other venues across the UK, Lily is a seasoned performer approaching her craft from the same angle as her biggest folk influences; writing and experiencing the songs via live performance. After releasing two beautiful singles earlier in 2022, her four-track debut EP ‘Like I Used To’ landed at the end of the year via Sony’s Black Butter Records (Clean Bandit, Rudimental, Zara Larsson, Jess Glynne).

