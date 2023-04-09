5 reasons that worry us that Albion’s VAR woes could be seen as design more than incompetence

Albion have had more than their fair share of VAR calamities this season. Now the PGMOL have had to apologise AGAIN to the Seagulls after clear and obvious errors were not identified.

1) How can so many contentious issues be dismissed so quickly? Tottenham defender Clement Lenglet almost did a basket ball dribble in the penalty area at Spurs, but VAR controller Michael Salisbury took seconds to dismiss the clear and obvious error.

2) However he had a right good look at Kaoru Mitoma’s first half goal and then Danny Welbeck’s second half strike. It was as if Mr Salisbury wasn’t being at all ‘plain’ as he he appeared to look desperately until he found the most inconsequential infringement that allowed ‘old ghost goal’Stuart Atwell to emphatically and almost joyously disallow both goals. Back in 2008 Atwell awarded Reading goal in the Championship against Watford. The ball didn’t go within two feet of the goal. As Atwell pointed to the centre spot both sets of players look bewildered and took up positions for a goal kick. Atwell had to tell the Reading players he had given them a goal. One later stating at first they thought it was an elaborate Soccer AM stunt.

3) Howard Webb the PGMOL chief, has now graciously conceded what every other person in country could see, that Pierre Hojbjerg emphatically and robustly stamped on Mitoma’s standing foot. Atwell dismissed the appeal like with a sweep of the hands like a magician making his assistant disappear, even before Mitoma had hit the deck.

Salisbury, as Albion hadn’t scored, just had another quick look.

4) Even better than that Longlet then pulled Lewis Dunk’s shirt, again the penalty area, again within 10 feet of Atwell who was looking straight at the incident. It is not clear if Salisbury even bothered to look at this one.

5) Howard Webb will surely know not to pop along to Lancing and waste more of Roberto De Zerbi’s time. But it is incompetence (again) of some magnitude. It must be acutely embarrassing for the Premier League that this appalling incompetence occurs from professional referee’s. Those who do it for a living, not for a pint and packet crisps in the club house afterwards.

The conspiracy theorists will have field day. Surely it can’t be true the football establishment don’t want Brighton & Hove Albion representing England in Europe.

A football club from the UK’s most flamboyant and inclusive society playing in competitive matches in the far flung reaches of the continent must surely be a good thing. But the on-field decisions are beyond baffling and appear to create doubt for some that everything is above board.