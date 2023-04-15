Brighton & Hove Albion are best in the world says Pep Guardiola…..
Posted On 15 Apr 2023 at 7:08 am
Comment: 0
….at playing out from the back.
In Manchester City’s pre Leicester press conference Guardiola said “The best team at making the build-up in the world is Brighton! There is no team better that make the process to get the goalkeeper to bring the ball into to the last quarter.”
Albion take on Frank Lampard’ s Chelsea at Stamford Bridge later today in another vital Premier League clash.
