Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 Manchester United 0
Posted On 04 May 2023 at 9:05 pm
Comment: 0
Albion’s best chance came through Kaoru Mitoma who’s close range shot almost knocked David De Gea out after the United keeper saved witn his face
Mitoma again and Buonanotte have also gone close for Albion.
While Marcus Rashford and Anthony have forced Albion keeper Jason Steele into a couple of great saves.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.